A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Elora and Brett Hutchins of Hertford are raising Boykin Spaniels – 11 puppies – who will start going to their future home Aug. 1. Nicknamed “swamp poodles,” these dogs are bred for hunting wild turkeys and ducks.
According to wikipedia, this spaniel is a friendly, social dog that is considered a good family pet. It is easily trained and eager to work. It is good with, and extremely stable around children and other dogs. They can sometimes be described as energetic with great endurance. They are extremely adaptable to different environments as long as they are given ample opportunity for social interaction and plenty of time to burn off excess energy reserves. They are not easily angered and tend to be eager to please and friendly, but they love attention.
Noted author Patricia Throckmorton found a big snake trying to beat the heat last week in her barn. Who can blame the critter that looked to be about five feet long, maybe a couple of inches or so wide.
Civil Rights Leader John Lewis died July 17. See page B4 to learn more about Lewis’ life. During one of Councilman Quentin Jackson‘s taxpayer funded trips, costing thousands of dollars, to attend various conferences across the country last year, he had a brush with greatness when he took a selfie that featured him alongside Lewis, who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death.
Worth noting, Jackson represents North Carolina as a Regional Director (Region 18) of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials.
The NBC-LEO is a network and caucus within the National League of Cities that represents the interests of African American local elected officials. Only two other North Carolinians, past president James Mitchell Jr. and Director-At-Large Brian Jackson, serve as members of the group’s board of directors.
Been hot these past several days – temperatures well into the mid to upper 90s, sometimes 100 degrees or higher – hot, but not hot enough to cook an egg as the old saying goes about it being hot enough to cook an egg on a sidewalk.
According to the Library of Congress’ “Everyday Mysteries” web page, an egg needs a temperature of 158°F to become firm. In order to cook, proteins in the egg must denature (modify), then coagulate, and that won’t happen until the temperature rises enough to start and maintain the process.
The sidewalk presents several challenges to this. According to an experiment reported in Robert Wolke’s book, What Einstein Told His Cook: Kitchen Science Explained, sidewalk temperatures can vary depending on the composition of the sidewalk, whether it is in direct sunlight, and of course, the air temperature. Dark objects absorb more light, so blacktop paving would be hotter than concrete.
More often than not, sidewalks are concrete. Wolke found that a hot sidewalk might only get up to 145°F. Once you crack the egg onto the sidewalk, the egg cools the sidewalk slightly. Pavement of any kind is a poor conductor of heat, so lacking an additional heat source from below or from the side, the egg will not cook evenly.
Something closer to the conditions of a frying pan would be the hood of a car. Metal conducts heat better and gets hotter, so people actually have been able to cook an egg on a car hood’s surface, according to the Library of Congress.
On that note, please make sure your pets are hydrated and have a cool place to stay in the shade.
Heat usually brings out the algal blooms, but except for a few flare-ups here and there, local waters have been relatively free of the green invasion so far. Maybe the recent thunderstorms have pushed it all out into the Albemarle Sound, but even short hops here and there have revealed relatively calm waters.
Though somewhat similar in color and appearance, duckweed should not be mistaken for the algae.
Having kayaked through an enormous field of duckweed floating in a wide spot in the Perquimans River by the railroad trestle this past winter, duckweed is broken up into individual “plants” for lack of a better word that can cling to the paddle.
In contrast, though the algae’s color is similar, blooms are shaped in strands that break up when you paddle by and don’t necessarily stick to the paddle.
I don’t remember nor do I want to recall the details, but some dog died after messing around with an algae patch last year.
Last note, after a recent kayak trip that ended with a mile or so swim from the Albemarle Sound to a random beach, I discovered that my kayak had a fairly steady water leak. After patching the leak with fiberglass, another trip to the Sound revealed that though less water was gradually leaking into the boat, it is not a craft that can be taken miles from shore, certainly not anything that can be sailed to Shallowbag Bay.
And because another kayak that our family owns is more suited to rivers and lakes, I am temporarily without a kayak/sailboat. Thus, we are dreaming big about how to buy or build a suitable kayak/boat that we can attach a sail and rudder too. Wife and I are learning a lot – you can build a redneck sail using tarp and pvc pipes. And we have an old sunfish rudder that may come in handy.
Email tips to mlayton@ncweeklies.com .