A round-up of all things Chowan County...
Shalom International Church Pastor Jonthan Downing has written a book – “Until Death Does Its Part” – which will be available in mid March for less than $20 at the Christian Book Seller (please shop local) or via Amazon, eBooks.com among other places.
“I want people to get something from this book,” she said. “It’s not just something that I wrote; I felt compelled to write it because it talks a lot about my life and the things that I had to die too.”
Downing has been married to her husband Andy around 40 years.
“It took dying so that we could live – I mean we are really living,” she said. “We have three grown children who are very successful. God did that for us and we know it. We had to die ourselves so that they could live. Most people when they get married and they start having children – you enjoy the first part of your marriage, then you get deeper into marriage and find out that it is not all blue sheets.”
Without knowing it, maybe channeling God, Downing offered me some advice that may have changed everything – plans that can wait a time longer.
“There’s a lot of responsibility there that comes along with raising a family,” she said. “And with that responsibility, you learn that you have to put yourself on the backburner. That means you die to yourself to what you want, what you want to do, what your aspirations are, so that your children can live. Then somehow and some way, it comes full circle as God brings it back around and you get what you want out of life. We die so that we can live.”
Downing will have a book signing banquet on May 9 with tickets being $20 – a price that includes a meal and a signed copy of the book.
Book took Downing about a year to write.
“The dying process of Christianity – that’s what inspired me to write the book,” she said. “Most people who look at the book and see the title “Until Death Does Its Part” they think it is about marriage. The book will help courtship, dating, any type of relationship, but particularly marriage. It’s not about the dying process but the whole dying process to this life so that you can bring forward the peaceable fruit that God wants you to bring forth.”
Downing elaborated, “Think about if you are a shopper. You like shopping all the time. You can’t stop spending money. Bible talks about temperance in all things; that we ought to have self control. If you spend money every time you get it, don’t ever save anything and have no control over that – no temperance – then you won’t ever have any. But if you learn to die, you learn what the word of God says – that is to have temperance in all things, not just some things but all things. Money does answer some things, but it is not all things.”
In other news, Deacon Frank Jones plans on sharing his “Testimony of Faith” – his “story – regarding his spiritual journey of healing and recovery after his double lung transplant. St. Anne Catholic Church will host these presentations on March 5, March 12, and March 19 at 7 p.m. in the Church Hall.
Less than two years ago in September 2018, Jones had a double-lung transplant surgrey. Town banded together to help the man through fundraising efforts – truly a Mayberry moment that displayed town pride. If memory serves me correct, Jones was a submariner. Later in life, Jones took the El Camino de Santiago – a pilgrimage in Spain. An ordained deacon, Jones is known to preside over Edenton’s “Blessing of the Fleet” – a ceremony intended to protect mariners as they travel our shores.
St. Anne extends an invitation to the community to attend these sessions, as Deacon Frank is well known, loved and respected throughout the Edenton-Chowan ecumenical community.
Please mark your calendar for 4 p.m. March 11 at the Edenton United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Impact Ministries, in conjunction with Edenton Police Department, invites you to hear Marques Ogden tell his story. The event is free, please bring a friend.
According to Ogden’s biography, growing up in a single-parent home with a father that inspired perseverance and fairness, he learned how to define his values and set goals. Ogden attended Howard University from 1998-2002 where he played Division I football. Ogden then followed his dream and his brother Jonathan’s footsteps, eventually getting drafted into the NFL in 2003. Overall, he played for five years as an offensive lineman with the Titans, Bills, Ravens and Jaguars.
Following his NFL career Ogden started Kayden Premier Enterprises, a construction company in 2007 which quickly escalated to being a multi-million dollar construction firm. In 2013, the business all crashed down around him when Ogden got involved with a bad business deal; he ended up losing everything.
Ogden became a speaker to help others succeed where he failed. As a keynote speaker, executive coach, and corporate trainer his passion is to create value for every client. Ogden’s clients consist of AXA Advisors, The Home Depot, JP Morgan and Chase, to name a few.
Saw “Call of the Wild” Sunday night at Taylor Theater. Again, praise God for those who had the vision to save the theater. A lot of towns – not so fortunate. Saw Town Councilman Hackney High, Aces’ football coach Paul Hoggard and his wife Cathy and County Commissioner Larry McLaughlin with his wife Sarah at the movie.
Jack London’s book was excellent, but the movie is amazing too. Need to move to Alaska. I need a dog and to find a rustic cabin by the creek deep in the forest – live off the grid – in Hyde or Tyrrell County, Alaska or West Virginia.
Lastly, Master Beekeeper, NCSBA Born & Bred Program Chairman & owner of Nadeau Farms, a local queen bee breeder & pollinator service in Elizabeth City, Etienne Nadeau, will discuss making splits at the Beekeepers of Chowan County meeting. Mark your calendars for 7-9 p.m. March 12,(doors open at 6:30 p.m.)at the Chowan County Agricultural Center — NC Cooperative Extension, Conference Room 1005.
Use parking lot and entrance on the Virginia Road/NC 32 side of the building.
Water and drinks are provided. Please bring a favorite snack to share and an item for our raffle table.