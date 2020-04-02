A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
First, embrace hope; do not give into fear. People have been in Perquimans County since the 1600s during which time we’ve survived the Revolutionary and Civil wars, Reconstruction, the Great Depression, world wars, and much more, so we we’re not going to let a virus defeat us.
In recent weeks, we’ve come together as we often do across northeastern North Carolina to rise to any occasion and help our neighbors.
While it’s not easy “social distancing” especially when we’re so used to seeing/talking to people walking by on Church Street downtown, it’s for the greater good to stay-at-home.
To the Perquimans person recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the community’s hearts and prayers go out for your recovery. We’re all in this together, so let folks know if you need anything.
Tip of the hat to Mayor Earnell Brown, Town Council and many other volunteers for delivering meals to folks near and far during these trying times. Group is checking on and bringing meals to nearly 40 senior citizens.
“We are visiting our home bound senior citizens who are not members of the Senior Citizens Center community, who may not have internet access or may not be on social media,” Brown said. “We provided them with the information to signup for the Reverse 911 calls and established the old telephone tree method to contact these citizens a few times a week to learn how they are doing, if they need anything and to just have some social conversation.”
Per Mayor Brown and other volunteers, that’s leadership. And let’s be candid – brave.
Speaking of leadership, Superintendent Tanya Turner reports that when the school system’s meal drive started March 16 – seems like a lifetime ago – there were 394 meals (breakfast/lunch) served that shift. Ten days later, there were 1,644 meals served on Monday. That’s impressive!
To be blunt, without these meals, some of these kids, maybe more than some, would go hungry. In the past, school administrators have shared stories with this country editor about how tough it is during snow days or holidays for kids to have enough food to feed themselves until they got back to school. Feeding these children now during this latest crisis – that’s a miracle.
Online learning – eh – but you do what you got to do to get through school these days. Love this quote from Kristine Corprew, an English/Language Arts/American literature teacher at Perquimans High School, “Yes, I miss my students very much! But I’m able to communicate with most of them via email, school phone calls, Remind texts, Canvas messages, etc. Putting face-to-face instruction online in a matter of days has been a challenge, but the students and parents have been so supportive of us in that respect. We will get through this together, and as Zig Ziglar said, ‘Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.’”
Speaking of roads, while living in Appalachia and many other rural places, there are small town pastors, judges, constables and others who become adept at circuit riding when they travel from town to town, place to place to serve the public. Having lived many years in Appalachia, I adopted the same practice as a journalist so as to cover stories near and far, particularly when the roads were covered with snow and ice.
Much like a blizzard, the recent turn of events is going to interrupt my circuit ride through the county, but it won’t stop the news. So feel free to reach out with news or even just to talk at mlayton@ncweeklies.com or via Facebook – look up Perquimans Weekly or even Miles Layton.
Per Marjorie Rayburn, in light of COVID-19, the Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for family members and caregivers scheduled for Monday, April 13, at Hertford United Methodist Church is cancelled. Thanks for reaching out, Marjorie.
Hertford Councilman Frank Norman called the other day; a good man with a lot of ideas. Though public gatherings are significantly discouraged by state order, it is still important for people to remain connected with local government.
Norman said before the crisis hit, Town Council was working on a better way to broadcast the meetings so that they are more accessible to citizens as well as promote transparency.
Maybe someday soon, these meetings will be streamed via the Town’s website and stored for future viewing via YouTube channel, Norman said. Presently, Anne Martin-Benton volunteers her time to stream these meetings via Facebook.
Tuesday, Norman had plans to utilize the Zoom app to discuss what the stay-at-home order means in Hertford as well as what the Stimulus plan is and is not. That app allows everyone from students to seniors to connect, person to person, via video chat – a Zoom Town Hall!
Speaking of Town Hall, just because there is a temporary moratorium in effect for people struggling to pay their utility bills during this present crisis, that doesn’t mean the utility bill, which consists of electric, water, sewer or garbage fees, will be forgiven or erased. Water won’t be turned off, however, if you have a past due outstanding balance that includes penalties, you still owe that money. Town Hall is urging the utility be paid, if possible, so that it will not create more hardship later.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth City Council is in the news again, only this time instead of a half-witted debate over the Russians’ gift of a $1 million statue, the matter is over a pay raise for council members.
How tone deaf is it when businesses are being closed, folks’ work hours are being reduced, employees are being laid off that council votes itself, during a state of emergency, a 70 percent-plus raise – $500 more to the mayor and each councilman a month starting in July as part of the proposed budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Shameful!
To our friends in Elizabeth City who may be thinking about secession, you folks should perhaps consider voting with your feet by moving to Perquimans County, a place where Hertford Town Council/County Commission have their act together, possess leaders who will deliver meals to needy people, offers property rates that are very competitive, 100 miles of shoreline, low taxes, Captain Bob’s, Story’s Seafood, good schools, low crime, Hertford Bay Taphouse, Woodard’s Pharmacy and a 86-year-old hometown newspaper with the slogan, “News from Next Door.” – Just saying...
Per Rebecca Ward’s review of the Perquimans Weekly that was posted recently to our Facebook page, “Great local information. Easy to understand with a local feel.”
Thanks, Rebecca!