Round-up: Exodus and Elliott

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Since this country editor has to cover courts and cops beat for the Perquimans Weekly and Chowan Herald, this nugget about Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson came across my desk early Monday morning.
Let me state up front – there was NO arrest – just a ticket for revoked license plates.
According to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy discovered a vehicle that was unoccupied around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cape Colony neighborhood by the Northeastern Regional Air Port
During the investigation, Jackson approached the deputy and said it was his car. The vehicle had revoked plates on it and they were subsequently seized and turned into NC DMV.
When the incident occurred, Jackson told the deputy he is the liaison between Town Council and the Hertford Police Department. A quick check with the Police Chief Dennis Brown indicated that HPD does not have a liaison with council.
To be fair, whether serving as council’s liaison to HPD or any other Town Hall department is an official or unofficial thing, Jackson’s dedicated service on council means he is knowledgeable about police matters among other affairs in this small town, same as any other councilor.
Moreover, no one would deny Jackson’s breadth of knowledge about the police, certainly the courts.
HPD deserves a note of praise for its quick thinking Friday night after someone was shot in the King and Stokes street area. Top talent on the force. Tip of the hat.
Tuesday, a main gas line was cut heading into town by the bridge on Wynne Fork Road. Evacuation order was issued for folks living nearby. Businesses by the Route 17 corridor were temporarily closed.
Water issues a few days earlier – boil advisory issued Monday. News in this town is always a moving target.
Moreover if your mind turns to the Bible as mine does, somehow with all the bad news events going on recently in Hertford – gas line cut, water advisory, another shooting, COVID-19, political discord – these days sort of have a Book of Exodus feel to them, maybe minus the frogs.
In more upbeat news, PQ Schools, Principal John Lassiter and Hertford Grammar, Sheriff Shelby White and Deputies, James Harrington and CBA, Camp Cale, Food Bank, and Tarheel Fireplace and Grill Shop all teamed up to give out food recently. So far these folks have given out over 3,000 lbs. of food to the Perquimans community. Now that’s some good news!
Per Sarah Williams, there was a pretty good turnout for the Toys for Tots Stuff a Patrol Car drive last Saturday (Dec. 5) at the end of Saturday’s parade at The Landings of Albemarle.
Further good news, Siana Elliott has been named as Perquimans County Schools’ Extraordinarily Exceptional Educator of the Year. Elliott has been employed with the school district since 2013. She has served as an Exceptional Children Instructional Assistant and 1:1 mentor for students at both Perquimans County Middle School and Perquimans County High School, where she is currently employed. Congrats!
In other news, that annual thing in Hertford where they light up Christmas trees by the river so that you can see them from the US 17 bridge, well ... those folks have done it again by lighting up the night time sky. Perhaps the newspaper should send Santa an email asking if those lights help with navigation to Hertford on Christmas Eve.
Speaking of lights, Historic Hertford, Inc. had to cancel the traditional Grand Illumination and then prepared a scaled down plan, all because of Covid.
In regular times pre-covid, Grand Illumination is a premier event for not only town and county, but folks across the region who want to jumpstart their holiday spirit. Santa makes an appearance and there is music, bands and well, lots of folks show up. But this year, it’s better to be safe than sorry – much agreed – Santa understands.
Back to Mayor Earnell Brown, who offered praise to HHI – Thanks to the Historic Hertford Inc (HHI) for beautifying our Courthouse and the streets with lights, the businesses for their creative and elegantly decorated storefronts, the PQ Chamber of Commerce for being innovative and persistent ensuring we could enjoy the traditional Christmas parade and the citizens for again installing the lighted Christmas trees along the riverfront. THANKS to everyone who worked to bring Christmas joy to Hertford
Per Sherie Cartwright, Woodland United Methodist Church invites you to their Christmas Drive-Thru on December 12, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. Come drive thru our Christmas themed “trunk show” and meet Santa Claus without ever having to leave your vehicle! Free and open to the public — everyone is welcome!
From Marjorie Rayburn, the Alzheimer/ Dementia Support Group for family members and caregivers meets at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. Masks are required for safety. All are welcome. For information call 252-333-777 or 252-426-7167.