A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Robert Beauchamp Jr. was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant for the Army in mid May at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Col. William Horton of Hertford, retired US Air Force, administered the oath for commissioning ceremony.
Robert will be the 4th generation to serve in the US Army and is 3rd generation Airborne.
Indeed, Beauchamp’s first salute was to his father.
“I’m quite proud to be joining the military as it is a family profession and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time,” he said.
Speaking of church, New Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a Drive-In/Outdoor Singspiration Service featuring Chris Gibbs, to be held Sunday, June 7, beginning at 6 p.m. Chris and his wife Jackie, come to us all the way from Engelhard. Chris will touch you with his witness and his Southern Gospel music.
Stay in your car, or bring a chair and grab a spot in the shade. Church’s address is 2098 New Hope Road, we are at the intersection of Woodville Road and New Hope Road, across from the Durant’s Neck Fire Department. Come on out for an evening of good old fashion singing, and community fellowship. Your friends will be here.
Congratulations to Perquimans Middle School studetns Kendra Graham and Will Rucker for winning the Hertford Rotary Club’s Essay Contest! Kendra earned the first place award, and Will earned the second place award. Both of them read their essays to over 30 participants in the Rotary Club’s Zoom meeting this morning. The club’s members were impressed with their perseverance and professionalism.
Per critters, eyewitness accounts from Sunday report that fire ants have set up shop again at Missing Mill Park among other places, so be careful. Last year, fire ants attacked a woman and her dog during a rabies vaccination clinic at the park. Woman was seriously injured and her dog died. Lawsuit? Watch where you step.
In other news, Perquimans Schools Director of Career Technical Education Jill and Larry Cohen traveled via sailboat to Manteo during the Memorial Day weekend. That’s an amazing trip.
During long “reaches” in the Sound, you won’t see many homes along the shorelines. And long spots in the Intercoastal Waterway between the Pungo and Alligator Rivers are totally isolated except for the occasional boater. Clears the mind’s traffic. Sandy beaches abound in some shoreline spots in Sound. Depth can be a factor when approaching these coves. And it’s always smart to pay attention to the wind.
Saw Albemarle Plantation Marina recently. Impressive. Gas is available there which is something when you are traveling out and about. The importance of mathematics comes into play when conjuring up equations to determine how much fuel is needed to travel from point A to point B when gas stations are few and far between between the ports near the Sound.
About a year or so ago, Zeb Daneker of Daneker Marine of Harvey Point Road did some work on our sailboat. A top marine mechanic and hard worker, Daneker worked alongside his father to repair the boat where my sons and I sleep and fish from time to time. Thank-you!
When Ocracoke opens back up for real, I’m hoping to sail there with the family for a few days, perhaps kayak between the barrier islands, God willing.
Saturday, while my daughter and I found an isolated spot when deciding where to launch the kayaks near an abandoned bait shop in Snug Harbor by the Yeopim River, we didn’t notice a long, very long, thick cottonmouth water moccasin sunning himself in the grass.
As soon as the coiled snake saw us, he quickly slithered into the muddy water. The jolt to my senses after seeing one of those snakes in the morning is equivalent to drinking three cups of coffee with a Red Bull chaser.
Deciding that we didn’t want to tempt fate, we took our kayaks up to the Pasquotank River for a long trip. Saw two sailboats pass beneath the raised draw bridge crossing the river downtown Elizabeth City. Was a good weekend to be on the water. Hot dog place downtown is closed. That kitchen serves Mexican food now.
Last thing about Snug Harbor, there was a sailboat listed for sale (free) in that neck of the woods. I’m looking for a used sunfish or “beater” boat that I can sail in the Sound. Though I can fake my way around navigating our sailboat, I’d rather learn “how to drive” in a “used car” where there is less stress about denting the fenders or scraping the paint. That way when I’m ready to sail to Bermuda, I’ll know a little more about well... everything.
Anyway, while trying to relocate that sailboat’s listing on social media, I met Kim Lindly Howell, president of the Snug Harbor Property Owner’s Association. Good person to know so as to connect with news tips in that neck of the woods.
Longtime Perquimans Weekly columnist Claude Milot is working on his memoirs. Based on one chapter he shared, this may make for some interesting reading.