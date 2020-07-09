A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
According to court documents, Councilman Quentin Jackson celebrated a birthday July 3 – he turns 35 years old. Bless his heart; that means Jackson is old enough to be eligible to run for president. Imagine a debate between Jackson and Trump! That’d be must-see TV! Happy Birthday Councilman Jackson.
J.P. Burket of Hertford recently caught a longnose gar about 45 inches long. That’s something. These fish have long sharp teeth and are ferocious predators in the shallows around our waters. On occasion when I see a bleached Jurassic-era skeleton washed up on a sandy beach, I thank my lucky stars I wasn’t swimming in that spot by the Albemarle Sound.
Met Ellen Haring – thx for the write-up about Deep Creek Shores. Photos by Dan Trevors. See page B1. A subdivision of New Hope Township, this neighborhhood showed its patriotic spirit on the Fourth of July.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest held a fundraiser Tuesday at Albemarle Plantation’s clubhouse. Event was organized by Mary Cassidy, a prominent Republican in Perquimans County. Forest is presently the Tarheel state’s lieutenant governor, also the son of former congresswoman Sue Myrick.
Diane Layden of Belvidere was recently appointed to the NC Board of Nursing. Congrats! This is a big deal. Board was started in 1903 and is the oldest in the nation.
Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club (APWC) is poised to conduct its annual drive for School Supplies to support all Perquimans County schools.
Last year, the club filled more than 2 SUVs with supplies for kindergarten through high school and provided teacher supplies as well. APWC will begin collections July 24 and deliver on Aug 7th to the superintendent’s office for distribution.
While many items are collected at multiple sites on the plantation, donations of supplies can also be made to the Hertford Hub, across from the Perquiman’s County courthouse.
The Women’s club also does an annual collection for the Albemarle Pregnancy Resource center every April/May. This year APWC collected more than 3,500 diapers and a host of other baby and child care necessities.
Family Care pharmacy helped the club during the COVID virus to enable contact free donations and order special products during shortages. The Women’s club is making a concerted effort to keep it local and support small businesses in the area.
Unsolicited praise – Jacque Pagels of Up River Friends said she likes reading the Perquimans Weekly. Thank-you! I wish I could take our media revolution across the nation. I’m so sick of the negative fake news headlines these days – COVID, economic uncertainty, race relations, riots, murder hornets – that I’m tuning out the bile from Facebook and national media until November. More unite than divide us as a nation.
Algae is coming back. Sunday, the green goo was spotted in Edenton Bay and Albemarle Sound. See related story page A2. Won’t be long before there are spots here and there in the Perquimans and Little rivers – algae may already be present.
No one knows what causes it, but it seems to return year after year when it gets hot. Algae is not just a local problem, but one that is experienced nationwide, even across the globe.