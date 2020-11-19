A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
First up, Connie Jaklic, a proud and passionate Rotarian, has been appointed as assistant district governor of regional Rotary. That means Jaklic gets Secret Service protection, a driver, maybe even the missile codes, possibly a cot at Greenbrier in the event of a nuclear emergency. But seriously, congrats Connie, you’ll do a great job!
Next up, Perquimans HS seniors Carly Elliott and Tiffany Mathis are Rotary Club of Hertford’s Students of the Month.
Phillip McMullan and John Ernst, co-authors and editors of “A House in the Albemarle,” will sign copies of their book Saturday celebrating the Newbold-White House, North Carolina’s oldest brick home.
“A House in the Albemarle” details the history of the 1730 Newbold-White House, which is located at 151 Newbold-White Road in Hertford.
Saturday’s book-signing will be at the Newbold White House’s visitor center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In other news, Geneva Britt of Raleigh brightened my day with this kind note:
First, I want to say how much I enjoy reading the Perquimans Weekly when I visit my brother. You have done an excellent job and please stay a long time. Britt signed up for a subscription to the newspaper – thanks!
Perquimans County High School volleyball and cross country seasons have begun – so maybe our newspaper can begin to have a sports page again.
On a related note, new band instruments for Perquimans middle and high school programs were recently purchased through a $50,000 grant from the Gloria and Arthur Konig Foundation.
Middle school’s new inventory include 4 flutes, 4 clarinets, 2 alto saxophones, 1 tenor saxophone, 2 bass clarinets, 4 trumpets, 3 trombones, 2 euphoniums, 2 tubas, and 3 percussion bell kits.
Must give a shout-out to Daneker Marine – Zeb Daneker – the best boat mechanic in Perquimans County, probably northeastern NC.
Recently, Daneker did some installation work to place some top notch equipment he found for Hertford Fire Department’s new boat – the only fire suppression boat in the area. More on the boat in a future story.
Daneker has kept our sail boat running, safe and sound. Thanks. Our family took the “big” boat out on Saturday – warm weather and smooth waters. A gift from God, twas’ a great day to be in the Albemarle Sound.
Because of various news events this year, we haven’t been out as much as times past. We intended to travel to Mackey’s Marina by Roper Saturday for some general maintenance work (hull cleaning), but started too late in the day. Hopefully there will be another warm day with calm waters when we can venture that way.
Speaking of boats, Periauger recently returned home to Hertford after an almost 6-month rehab in Beaufort. In Colonial America, settlers traveled the waterways in common boats called periaugers´ the waterway pick-up trucks of those days. Wish we still did that.
Hertfordshire Antiques & More is now accepting application for new vendors! Store has moved to a new/larger location and has more space to fill in the Food Lion shopping center.
Though the new location is currently closed while so as to finish painting and arranging, the store’s owners hope to reopen for business very soon.
Per Pam Hadden, Mr. Harold Owsley, a long time resident of Holiday Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk, VA. Owsley was born in Vest, KY on October 12, 1938, and was the son of the late James and Rachel Risner Owsley. A retired supervisor from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, he was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ where he had served as an elder.
New Hope community, probably other parts of county, are reporting coyotes. The sound at night of coyotes baying is unforgettable.
When reflecting on the state of the nation, here are two quotes:
”We should never despair, our situation before has been unpromising and has changed for the better, so I trust, it will again. If new difficulties arise, we must only put forth new exertions and proportion our efforts to the exigency of the times.” – George Washington, letter to Philip Schuyler, 1777.
In the wake of the hotly contested presidential election of 1876 when the nation was split following the end of the Civil War, President Grant issued the following order to Gen. William T. Sherman:
“Instruct General Augur, in Louisiana, and General Ruger, in Florida, to be vigilant with the force at their command to preserve peace and good order, and to see that the proper and legal Board of Canvassers are unmolested in the performance of their duties. Should there be any grounds of suspicion of fraudulent counting on either side, it should be reported and denounced at once. No man worthy of the office of President would be willing to hold the office if counted in, placed there by fraud; either party can afford to be disappointed in the result, but the country cannot afford to have the result tainted by the suspicion of illegal or false returns.”