A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
News these day is a 24/7 operation, so there’s no point in waiting a week to find out who was elected to the Perquimans Board of Education. Due to Tuesday’s press deadlines, Perquimans Board of Education results are posted on our Facebook page and published within the Daily Advance. See next week’s Perquimans Weekly for more about the election.
In other news, per County Manager Frank Heath, here are some recent deaths of note of folks who left a positive imprint on the community; may they rest in peace.
- Leo Higgins, former Perquimans County Commissioner
- Dee Goss, wife of David Goss our economic developer
- Zeke Jackson, who retired as the county building inspector many years ago
In other news, Rena Eure reported that first responders from area fire departments gathered Saturday morning at her farm for a mock grain bin rescue exercise. Though I grew up around a farm, I never realized folks got injured in the grain silos because my great grandmother kept the kids from straying too far from the house.
Since falling into a grain/corn bin can be fatal, it is good that our first responders are undertaking these exercises so as to be more prepared.
Spoke to Marjorie Rayburn recently. She’s lived in the county 45 years, worked as an agriculture extension agent and served on the Perquimans Board of Education. She was very kind to let me vent to her for 10 minutes about some of the challenges of reporting Perquimans’ news. Like many other folks, Rayburn has offered to provide story ideas from time to time of things that may be of interest to our readers.
Rayburn suggested a story about the new continuous care community that I pass on Church Street on the way to the office some mornings.
If anyone associated with that project would like to reach out to me, my email address is mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Tim Brinn of Front Street attended the Harbor Town Project the other day. Brinn attends many meetings of consequence on behalf of folks in Hertford and Perquimans County.
Dubbed the “scribe” at the Harbor Town meeting, Brinn took notes as to the happenings of the group that’s on a mission to transform the Inner Banks. Phil McMullan Jr. is a regular member of that board too that will be meeting in Hertford later this month.
Anyway, Brinn sent me this inspiring quote which sort of sums up being an editor at a small newspaper when some days are easier than others, but other days ... not so much. No matter the day, I’m very passionate about providing community news, particularly in northeastern NC.
“Remember, you are doing the Lord’s work and most days he is the only one who appreciates it.”
Speaking of God’s work, I saw Hertford UMC Pastor Gene Tyson at the PQ Schools’ Town Hall meeting the other night. That church is blessed and thriving. Tyson offered some kind words about the changes he’s seen in the newspaper. Thanks.
That Perquimans Schools’ Town Hall meeting was not as I feared – a 4-hour filibuster dominated by idiots who like to hear themselves speak.
Instead, Superintendent Tanya Turner, whose birthday was Monday, ran an orderly meeting that lasted an hour and a half which accomplished its goals and ended on time as promised. As I had been working again on my day off, it was good to see my children at the end of the day.
Rhetorical question: why do Hertford Council meetings last so long? Sometimes, these council meetings last more than four hours. A recent multi-hour meeting lasted so long that it had to be recessed and resumed two days later. Not Mayor Earnell Brown‘s fault. I’ll say that again – not the mayor’s fault. Democracy in action I guess.
At the end of a long day, I covered both Chowan and Perquimans county commission meetings Monday, then went to Hertford Town Council’s work session meeting. County commission meetings lasted about an hour a piece. Two hours after the council meeting started, it was still going strong at 9:30 p.m.
And this was a relatively orderly meeting that was kept on track by Mayor Pro-tem Ashley Hodges who had returned from Germany on Friday; probably hasn’t seen much of his family in recent weeks. Thank you for your service to the council and the community.
Looking back over the pages of history, it took congress only an hour to declare war on Japan in December of 1941 – a serious discussion with more far reaching consequences than council’s back and forth deliberations over the oversight needed to fill out a simple grant application.
Hertford Councilman Frank Norman plans to attend the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference between March 8 and March 11 in Washington, DC. Please know that our community is thinking about you and we are optimistic that the taxpayers’ investment to provide this trip will pay dividends with the information you will bring back to town.
Councilman Quentin Jackson has been nominated as Young Elected Officials Network 35 under 35 (years old). Congrats to Jackson. To be nominated is an honor, to win, well, that’d be sweet. His trip takes him to Atlanta in April.
On that note, the newspaper will be sending Town Hall a public records request to learn more about Norman and Jackson’s trip expenses.
Also, the Perquimans Weekly has requested that Town Council’s agenda packet be provided to the newspaper, even if it is in hard copy form.
Though the newspaper receives the 1-page agenda that lists items which council discusses during its multi-hour meetings, it does not receive the multi-page agenda packet provided to counsel members that includes the details as to council’s affairs.
Perquimans Weekly chooses not be an adversarial press, but it certainly should be an informed press.
Last thing, the newspaper is still working on the Town’s audit, so expect a story in the very near future.
In other matters, Perquimans County Commission is undertaking efforts to repair the Civil War monument in Hyde Park.
The grey monument pays tribute to African-American troops who fought on behalf of the Union forces.
Three of the men whom the monument commemorates are buried in Perquimans County: Sgt. John Gordon, Pvt. John Sharp and Pvt. Arthur Mixon.
Perquimans County’s chapter of the NAACP is going to donate $200 and the American Legion Post 322 is offering to donate some funds toward the project.
County Commissioner Joseph Hoffler’s great-great-grandfather on his father’s side is Sgt. John Gordon who listed on the trail marker. A few years ago, the family located his gravesite on the old Gordon Farm: Sgt John Gordon USCT.