As I was approaching Queen Anne Park’s kayak launch after an eventful Saturday deep in the Sound, I saw a man and a woman dressed to the “nines.” I didn’t recognize them at first and I thought they may be dressed that way for prom. All I could see at first was a lady wearing a formal red dress and a man wearing a tuxedo.
Then I recognized Derrick and Lexie Armstead, who recently celebrated 10 years of marriage – married June 13, 2010. The couple was getting their photos taken by a professional photographer Christine Wallace on Queen Anne Bridge.
The couple met while they were legal assistants in the same office building – check out Derrick’s smooth pick-up line.
“There were these long central hallways that all looked the same,” Lexie said. “One time, we were ‘awkwardly’ walking down the hall in the same direction with no one else in sight when one day he turned and said, ‘I was wondering if you are as fun to talk to as you are to look at.’ I felt like if he was brave enough to really use that line I could at least go for coffee.”
Ten years in love.
“When you are first married you think it is about love, passion, joy, fidelity and a host of ideals,” Lexie said. “With time you learn marriage is the forge that makes you a better person.”
Congrats on 10 years – 10th wedding anniversary is traditionally known as the “tin” anniversary while other ones are designated: 25 years is silver, 50 years is gold and 75 years is diamond.
County Commissioner Bob Kirby has a new grandson who was born May 15 at Balboa Naval Hospital San Diego where his son-in-law is stationed while serving our country in the US Navy. Nicholas John Gibbons 7 lbs 10 ozs 19.5 inches; parents are Navy Seal LCDR and Mrs. Patrick (and Jennifer) Gibbons. That’s good news.
Tales of an Educated Debutante columnist Adrian Wood and her family have a new/used golf cart. Wanting to see how fast the cart could go, Adrian gave me a ride in the family’s new jalopy – ride is pretty sweet – it can a get a little bit of speed too. Nice.
Imagine if the Woods tricked that thing out with a lift kit, spinner rims and a good stereo system that could blast Chamillionare’s “Ridin’ Dirty” or “Ice Ice Baby” while cruising Broad Street – I can’t wait til my sons are old enough to corrupt:
Rollin’ in my 5.0
With my ragtop down so my hair can blow
The girlies on standby
Waving just to say, “Hi”
Did you stop?
No, I just drove by...
Ice, Ice, Ice Baby – Vanilla Ice
On that note, Sunday is Father’s Day, so embrace dads everywhere.
Site Manager of Historic Edenton State Historic Sites Bob Hopkins said there are plans afoot to paint the shutters and window frames at the 1767 Courthouse – same colors (green shutters with white trim). Our family lives nearby on Court Street, so we pay very close attention to the Colonial era courthouse. Hopkins said many, many years ago, the courthouse’s exterior was white and covered in ivy.
Morgan Potts told me that painting masonry causes spalling and degrades it over time. She explained that spalling is when you paint bricks with paint and/or a water sealant and they begin to chip away because of the moisture.
“It’s an awful thing to do to masonry,” said Potts, who was the historic preservation planner for New Bern for three years, so she knows all about this kind of stuff.
Speaking of hallowed ground, our daughter Samantha was confirmed Sunday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the second oldest church building in North Carolina, and the only colonial church still in regular parish use. Samantha is the first from a new generation of our family to embrace her faith in Bishop Robert Skirving led the service that included not only teens, but adults who were joining the church.
Sad to say that because of the uncertainty of attending church during Governor Cooper’s shut down, that’s the first time our family has been to church since March when I attended St. George’s Orthodox – that was a good service.
Seeing those folks at Sunday’s service – feels like I’ve come back from summer vacation – very glad to see people again.
St. Paul’s is one of the cornerstones of our family – a place where we want our children to form strong roots not only to their faith but the community. No matter where a family worships, a church instills in people a sense of place that transcends time.
That’s how people attending good churches like Rocky Hock Baptist, Edenton UMC, Edenton Baptist – to name a VERY small few in Chowan County – remind me of the Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders – Gospel of Matthew 7:24-27:
Everyone therefore who hears these words of mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man, who built his house on a rock. The rain came down, the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat on that house; and it didn’t fall, for it was founded on the rock. Everyone who hears these words of mine, and doesn’t do them will be like a foolish man, who built his house on the sand. The rain came down, the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat on that house; and it fell—and great was its fall.
Put Jesus’ teachings into practice and you can weather any storm. Build on sand, you’ll end up washed away like one of those houses on Hatteras that is built way too close to the beach.
In other matters, my wife and I gave a speech via Zoom to the Racial Reconciliation Group about how our newspaper is handling news coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. For my part, I said that because I’m painfully introverted at times, working in a bunker was OK at first. Then I began to miss people coming and going from our office or greeting folks on the streets.
Chowan County/Edenton is about face to face conversations, handshakes and attending various civic group meetings. It’s been a weird world of late when you think to yourself how you haven’t seen much of anyone until recently when the shops on Broad opened. Hungry for adult conversation with intelligent, it was good talking to the Racial Reconciliation Group and gaining some new perspectives about news coverage of the coronavirus. Hate how the pandemic has become a political hot potato.
After longtime reporter/editor Rebecca Bunch’s death in December of 2018, a yellow rose bush – her favorite – was planted in the garden at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. The flowers look fantastic.
Last note – I’m loving the news coverage about the emerging free state of CHAZ – Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone – in Seattle. Wrap you head around this – citizens are building a “wall” – maybe Mexico is paying for it – and CHAZ’ police department has adopted stop and frisk policies.
No matter whether this place is called CHAZ or rebranded as CHOP – Capitol Hill Organized Protest – Mad Max’s Bartertown comes to mind.
Didn’t we fight a war to preserve the Union after a few states tried to secede from the union!? I wonder if NASCAR is going to ban the CHAZ’ flag?
Whether CHAZ or Occupy Wall Street, rebellion seems to be fashionable only when the lamestream media decides which people are allowed to protest. Imagine how the headlines would be different if the Tea Party wearing red MAGA hats had declared an autonomous zone in Raleigh.
Doesn’t matter – we’re all being played against each other. Our country unites to prevent the spread of COVID and no one should disagree about the terrible thing that happened to George Floyd, but here we are more divided than ever.
We need to get back on track – time to show that our nation was built on rock solid principles, not sandy slogans.