Round-up: Good News and Turkey Drop

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Remember Walter Schmitt and his deceased wife Kathryn; her ability to be able to vote? Yep.
Though Kathryn died in April of 2019, this registered Democrat was mailed nine requests asking her if she would like an absentee ballot from the Center for Voter Information, a non-profit outfit.
Schmitt said though he filled out the proper paperwork from the Perquimans Board of Elections to take his wife’s name off the voter rolls, he learned she is still registered to vote – probably due to a hold-up from Raleigh bureaucrats. As of Tuesday, the state has not declared the results from Election Day.
Perquimans Weekly’s preliminary search of the state’s voting records to see if Kathryn voted was inconclusive.
In other news, a ”Turkey Drop” ahead is poised to make the holidays happy for folks in Perquimans County.
Per Dina Hurdle, the 7th annual county-wide collection of frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, stuffing mix and many other meal sides, will be held on Nov. 20th and 21st at Hertford United Methodist Church to assist those in need this Thanksgiving Season.
The collection is sponsored by the Hertford United Methodist Church in conjunction with the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County.
Through the years, local churches and residents have continued to generously support this project. Over the past six years we have collected 960 turkeys, 5,544 pounds of food and $4,989 in cash donations and served over 300 meals per year.
The percentage of people living at or below the poverty line in Perquimans County is over 18%. Many of these people are faced with nutritional insecurity and need help.
For 2020, Perquimans County has the continued designation of Tier 1 which places it among the most economically depressed in North Carolina. As we all know, this year has been especially hard for our residents as we have faced the wide-spread effects of Covid-19.
This special Thanksgiving project, along with the on-going weekly distribution of food by The Open Door Food Pantry, is having a positive impact on the health and well-being of those less fortunate. Helping people to meet their nutritional needs helps stabilize their lives and enables them to have a greater focus on their employment, education, and spiritual growth.
Please support this Outreach Ministry project. Stop by the Dobbs Street entrance of the Hertford United Methodist Church on Friday, November 20th, 9 am to 5 pm or Saturday, November 21st, 9 am till 12 pm, and donate what you can. Our volunteers will be there to help — you will not even have to get out of your car.
Let’s make Thanksgiving a hunger-free holiday!
Other good news, Rotary Club of Hertford recently provided Accelerated Reader books for students in Perquimans County Schools. Reading is essential to democracy, so are newspapers like the Perquimans Weekly – subscribe today!
Lastly, when the news gets a bit noisy as it did last week, I load up the kayak and head to Hyde County to clear my head and gain perspective.
In many spots deep in the marshes, between Tyrrell and Hyde counties, there is no cell service, so even if I wanted to check in, I wouldn’t be able to do so.
While I was in a quiet cove bordering the Intracoastal Waterway, I saw a large trawler cruising by at full speed – what a moron. There’s a lot of monsters lurking below the water line in that narrow canal and there is not a lot of room for maneuvering.
Sure enough, that guy hit something. Engines full stop.
Moments later, trawler started moving, albeit a bit slower and with more caution.
I had to contend with the wake his boat left behind; same as a lot people when trying to stay above water in these trying times.
Even for seasoned mariners, the best approach is to keep a sharp eye on the waterways ahead particularly in those vast, wide open spaces where there is nothing and no one for miles. Local fishermen in jon boats – they know to keep it slow and steady when navigating the ICW, the shallow marshes around uncharted islands and narrow canals leading to new worlds.
When traveling NC 94 during my trip home, my peace of mind was interrupted when I heard the news from Washington, DC. As I passed a Trump/Pence sign perched high atop railing above a grain bin in Tyrrell County, my mind got to wondering how the region is going to react the news. Some folks are going to be cheering, others not so much.
If this election plays out like Bush v Gore did in 2000 when the media prematurely announced the winner, some folks calling for peace and unity in 2020 may change their tune.
Probably not a good time for the media. who hate the man, to be taking a victory lap. If the media’s preferred candidate had lost, they would be screaming about how important it is to let the process play itself out.
These days, it’s probably a good idea for everyone to hold their tongue lest they say something to regret. This is not something to lose a friend over as it would be if you had that friend who prefers ketchupy bbq to vinegar-tasting bbq.
Reflecting back to how that trawler cruising full speed within the ICW’s narrow divide suddenly came to a sudden full stop, maybe it’s time for everyone to exercise a bit of caution and good judgment when moving forward.
No matter what happens or who takes the oath, we need to stick together.