Round-up: Holiday Island and Rotary News

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Sponsored by Historic Hertford and the Town of Hertford, there will be a pumpkin painting contest among other activities between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in downtown Hertford.
Pumpkins and painting supplies will be available per person on a first-come first-serve basis for children or you may drop off your pumpkin on Saturday. Prizes will be given out to the winning artists from various age groups.
View and vote on your favorite pumpkin for each age group at Perquimans Weekly and/or Historic Hertford’s Facebook page. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Pumpkins will be on display between Oct. 17 and Oct. 31. Hertford Alive. Also, note the event also features Unique Catering by Jo Jo Parker, Keith Rouse Band, Perquimans Arts League chalk painting, tic tac toe pumpkin, etc will be part to the activities. The stores will be open.
Soon-to-be former Perquimans County Tourism Director Sharon Smith was hired recently as Special Projects Administrator at the Albemarle Commission. Last Wednesday, Oct. 7, Smith officially submitted her resignation as Tourism Director to the Perquimans County TDA Board.
Smith will serve out a 30-day notice period with her last official day will be Nov. 7 at the TDA. Smith said she plans to volunteer to serve as a member of the TDA board as an industry representative after she and husband Jim set up their property as an AirBnb.
Until fairly recently, the Smiths owned Barley and Vine on Church Street downtown until they sold it to Lisa Verrastro.
Per Pam Hadden, the Holiday Island Civic League had their first meeting for the new year 2020/2021, Tuesday, Oct. 6. Speakers for the evening were candidates who are running for the Holiday Island Property Owners Association Board of Governors.
Election will be held Oct. 17 at the clubhouse. Voter registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Meeting begins at 10:30 am. There are five candidates and four governor’s seats available – Pete Messina, John Moore, Rich Preble, Jennifer Tarragano and Candace Wisniewski – who each talked about their future plans if elected.
Past Holiday Island Civic League President Patsy Bloxom Meider died Oct. 8 at her home in Gloucester Point. Hadden said Patsy loved ballroom dancing and showed off her dancing skills at the Civic League December 2012 meeting. Her February 2013 Civic League Card Party was the talk of the island for years. To see Meider’s obituary, click: https://www.andrewsfuneralservices.com/obituary/patricia-meider
In other news, my lovely wife, Nicole, is now serving as secretary of the Rotary Club of Hertford. She has a lot of cool technical skills that will greatly assist the organization.
Nicole knows how to do all that zoom stuff and she can put together a professional looking news letter announcing the group’s activities and touting its accomplishments. Also, worth noting, Nicole is on a first-name basis with the editor of the Perquimans Weekly, so that will help get the word out about the group’s news.
And speaking of Rotary, the club is judging the results from a photo tour rally of Perquimans County called Eye on Perquimans.
There will be a “best photo” winner selected from the entries, plus the prizes will be selected at random from the qualified entries. Pending everything, the newspaper hopes to publish those photos in the next edition.
Lastly as to Rotary, Tim Brinn and Sandy Stevenson will be serving as co-presidents of the club when their term starts next year. Congrats.
New Hope Stables suspects that foul play – poison – may be what’s been killing the horses in recent weeks. Stable is awaiting the results of a liver biopsy that may provide more definitive answers.
And here is the fundraiser notes: Because care for the horses is expected to be expensive, New Hope Stables has set up a gofundme page at: https://gf.me/u/y2gyyq. Any leftover money raised by the effort will be used to care for other rescue horses in the area.
In addition, a barbecue and fried chicken fundraiser has been scheduled for Nov. 6 to help raise money to pay for the animals’ care. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Soul Hunters at 1367 N. U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City.
Please note that there will be a power outage between 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 in Hertford.
So as to allow Dominion Energy to perform preventative maintenance on a substation, the town’s power is going to be shut down 4-6 hours. I knew there was something I was forgetting when preparing this edition before press time, so thanks for the reminder Karin Beaty.