A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Hertford Bay Tap House is now, more or less, a restaurant.
The nuances in the Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order allow some businesses to open and others to stay closed until further notice. Restaurants can stay open at modified capacity, but not bars!? See page A2 for an explanation.
According to the Executive Order, bars are to remain closed BUT may continue to operate to the extent they sell for off-site consumption certain alcoholic beverages, such as beer or wine in sealed containers; or they both prepare and serve food.
Anyway, starting Thursday, maybe breeze through the W. Grubb Street restaurant to buy the best hotdog in Hertford and perhaps pick up a growler of the good stuff too.
No fireworks this year... Let that sink in.
One reader asked, how come gas in Edenton and Elizabeth City is $1.99 and in Hertford it is $2.15? Interesting.
A popular restaurant, Story’s Seafood reports the business has outgrown its current property in all areas. Restaurant needs a bigger kitchen, dining area, market area, etc., so plans have begun to expand at the current location. Congrats!
I need to go crabbing with them – I’ll work for free. Looks like good, honest work and you get to be on the water.
Since I can see the Albemarle Sound from my front porch, I’ve come to understand the call of the wind and the waves. Recently, I’ve “modded” out my kayak to include a sail – game changer. Though I like the sunfish, I don’t like being stuck when the winds stop blowing. With a kayak, especially one with a sail, you can keep moving across the Albemarle Sound.
There’s something special about “sailing” – I get it now. Clears the mind and you may be able to feel God’s presence as the wind moves the sailboat across the water.
Toward that end, I want to learn how to sail a real sailboat, so I’m volunteering my time to anyone who needs a crew for a day trip or two. I’m not much of a talker – I just want to learn the ropes of how to use a proper sailboat so that someday I can measure trips less by channel markers in the Sound and more by destinations and towns on the map.
Though I’m not sure what the rate would be, I’d even pay to learn how to sail the Sound. Email address is mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR, a regional group with members hailing from Perquimans County, recently won a Third Place National Award! Award was for Barbara Wood’s excellent program on the Mayflower that she presented at last year’s November 13, 2019 chapter meeting.
A year ago Monday, Reverend Gene Tyson was appointed as pastor at Hertford United Methodist Church.
For a change of pace, maybe buy some blueberries or snap beans from Inside Out Farms at the New Hope Rd (at the Woodland Ch. Rd. intersection), Hertford. Snapping beans inspires conversation, maybe clears the mind.
Eure Family Farms was harvesting wheat and hay the other day. On that note, while crossing Bertie County recently, I passed three tractor trailer flatbed trucks filled to brim with hay. When I was a kid, I had to help load bales of hay into a barn. Pay was OK, but it was hard work in that hot field during the summer.
Albemarle Resource Conservation and Development Council recently reported a sighting of a pod of 12 dolphins yesterday evening in Dance’s Bay on the Little River.
Maybe the same pod of dolphins were spotted Sunday in the Perquimans River up river from Camp Cale.
Yes, dolphins do come this way, sometimes as far as the Chowan River. Once, while out kayaking deep in the Albemarle Sound, a couple of dolphins popped up out of the water as they approached my kayak. Seeing that puts perspective on a lot of things.
The ARCD is a 501c3 non-profit organization that assists local governments and community groups in northeast NC with projects that protect land and water resources while promoting economic development. Organization serves the people of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington Counties.
Last note, it looks like the green stuff is beginning to come back. ARCD reports algal blooms on Queen Anne’s Creek, which I can substantiate, as well as along the east side of the Chowan River from Chowan Beach to Nixon’s fishery. Also off of Colerain on the west side of the Chowan River. Last season, algal blooms appeared between Arrowhead Beach and Pasquotank County with locations in Perquimans County.