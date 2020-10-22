A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Known for his signature bow ties and cowboy boots Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole has announced that he is retiring at the end of March (mandatory retirement due to age) in 2021. He could come out sooner, but there is no plan of doing that yet.
Cole was honored recently in Perquimans County Court because that was probably the last time he will hold court there.
A Hertford resident, Cole, a veteran district court judge for the First Judicial District, was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 by Gov. Beverly Perdue. He was re-elected in 2010 to serve an eight-year term. He was reelected in 2018 also.
Having earned his undergraduate degree from Livingstone College, he received his master’s degree in criminal justice from North Carolina Central University and his J.D. from the North Carolina Central University School of Law. His masters degree is from Long Island University in NY.
And he’s married to Janice McKenzie Cole, herself a retired District Court Judge and U.S. Attorney.
In other news, please note that there will be a power outage between 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 in Hertford. So as to allow Dominion Energy to perform preventative maintenance on a substation, the town’s power is going to be shut down 4-6 hours.
When President Trump made a campaign stop in North Carolina last week, Diane Layden of Belvidere had a great seat to view the rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville.
“I went through an expedited line so maybe 45 minutes. I was able to secure a seat that was 4 rows back and right in front of the podium. I have to admit the moment that gave me goosebumps was watching Air Force 1 take off. I was pretty close by. I think about how the classy blue and white style along with “United States of America” down the side has been the representative of the US in many foreign countries. Just glorious!!!”
To give fair space to Trump’s opponent, my younger brother served as a member of Biden’s Secret Service security detail when he was vice president. While not at liberty to talk about the job, my brother described Biden as a nice man. Interestingly enough as a reporter at a West Virginia daily newspaper, I covered Biden’s speech in Charleston memorializing U.S. Senator Bob Byrd, who died in June of 2010. Good speaker.
Speaking of politics, Saturday’s election results have been tabulated for the Holiday Island Board of Governors:
Patti James – President
Candace Wisniewski – Vice President
Phyllis Belangia – Secretary
Donna Clark Moore – Treasurer
Peter Messina
Jennifer Tarragano
John Moore
Hertford Rotary Club’s Students of the Month for September are Kaylin Russell and Antwan Harris, both seniors at Perquimans High School.