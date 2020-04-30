A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
News of Hertford Town Council dominated coverage in this week’s edition.
All that started early one morning last week when my phone started blowing up with news of Councilman Quentin Jackson’s appointment to the ABC Board.
Later I watched/listened to a council meeting conducted via Zoom that was either hit or miss, depending on the tech gods. Not happy that I gave up an evening with my family to stay tuned to that meeting, but came up short.
Next day, my phone started beeping about how Councilman Frank Norman compared Mayor Earnell Brown to Hitler. More on that page A4. Hertford Town Council is never boring – long meetings, yes – but never boring.
While I may be practicing social distancing by kayaking or sailing if you reach out to me, I will always take time to respond via email (mlayton@ncweeklies.com) or Facebook messenger or answer a phone call (252) 302-1288 – unless I’m out of cell range (heaven) when deep in the Sound.
Sunday, Mayor Brown spoke via Facebook live – reminiscent of FDR’s fireside chats – about how folks are holding up while in quarantine as COVID-19 spreads to the four corners of the Tarheel State. Perquimans County has 10 lab confirmed cases – 4 active, 6 recovered.
“God never gives you what you can’t handle,” she said.
Also, “If you believe in positive thoughts, you will have positive results.” True!
And rather than talking town politics on a sunny Sunday afternoon, Brown thanked those folks who have made a difference during this pandemic. These people included Perquimans County Emergency Service Director Jonathan Nixon and Albemarle Commission on Aging’s Director Laura Alvarico. Brown also praised the efforts of Town Hall to keep essential services open though we’re all in lockdown mode.
And Brown noted the strides made by the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce and Town Hall to help local businesses get the funds needed to survive these trying times.
“Stay strong, stay positive,” Brown said.
More good news, Superintendent Tanya Turner said the school system served 1,624 meals served – 737 breakfast and 887 lunches – to students near and far on April 22. That’s amazing. I’m optimistic that through Turner and the Board of Education’s leadership, Pirates’ seniors will find a cool way to conduct commencement.
Cue up the WKRP theme song: Pastor Chuck Hartman of Up River Friends Meeting has been preaching via a radio broadcast Sunday mornings while church doors are closed as a precaution during the COVID-19 scare.
Hartman said no FCC license is needed. Hartman purchased the radio transmitter from Walmart about ten years ago so he could listen to CDs on his car radio.
Hartman said the church had to get the transmitter high up in the air to work well, but if everyone parks in a circle around the church they can get a signal. Mostly it’s just the parking lot that can receive the signal.
Remarkable ingenuity!
Next week, there will be a story about Dr. Maria Trent, who was recently appointed as the inaugural Division of Adolescent Medicine Chief in the Department of Pediatrics at the John Hopkins School of Medicine. Connie Brothers tipped me off to this story about Trent, who grew up in Hertford and attended Perquimans County Schools.
Speaking of Brothers, her mother Vanora called the other day to see if I could find out more her kin, Wiley Payton, who may have been the first African-American employee at the Perquimans Weekly.
Though I was unable to find anything, I provided Brothers a link to UNC’s digital archives. My gut feeling tells me that Wiley probably did work for the paper, which has always been a progressive publication ahead of its time.
Also ahead, there will be a story about Landings of Albemarle, the new assisted living and independent care facility on Church Street near Coastal Carolina Family Practice.
May’s Student of the Month is Elizabeth Story – wow, does she have a story to tell. Not going to spoil it, but tune into the next edition. Learned a lot from Story about crabbing in our waters.
Early some mornings when time allows, I’m kayaking our waterways during crab season. Be it the Perquimans River or Edenton Bay bordering the Albemarle Sound, I see crabbers out pulling in their pots. That’s neat. Seabirds flying nearby. Light haze on the water. Cool wind.
Last summer on Manteo’s docks – I baited a hook with bits of fish I’d caught that morning. Moments later when my youngest son pulled the line out of water, he caught a crab. He was delighted.
S-Bridge project is coming along rather nicely. Imagine living in the new bridge tender’s house while having a cup of coffee at sunrise.
Embrace the day!