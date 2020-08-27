A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Assistant Superintendent James Bunch remains in the hospital in Greenville. Been a rough week, but he’s reputed to be a “tough old bird.” Please offer your prayers.
In other news, author Philip Sidney McMullan, Jr. has a formidable resume. See a related story about the book “A House in the Albemarle” he helped to write on page B1
Anyway, this country editor enjoys local history and learning more about folks’ background. If you didn’t know Phil better, you’d think he was just an ordinary guy, but check this out – notes included in the book.
Phil attended Edenton High School and Virginia Episcopal School. He holds an engineering degree from Duke University ‘52, an MBA from the Wharton School ‘58, and a Master of Arts in History from North Carolina State University 2010. After DuPont, Hughes Aircraft, and Army service, he spent 22 years at the Research Triangle Institute (RTI International). He returned to the Albemarle to direct Northeastern North Carolina Tomorrow, Inc. at ECSU, then became an Adjunct Professor of History at the College of the Albemarle. He is now a consultant to the IBX Harbortown Project, which involves five Albemarle towns.
Phil is recognized in the Albemarle as an actor, singer, and Senior Olympics State swimming champion. His publications include the 50 Year History of COA, Beechland and the Lost Colony, North Carolina’s Blacklands Treasure, and Crossing the Inland Sea: 350 years of Albemarle Maritime History. Although Phil was born in Edenton, he returned in 1985 to Hertford where the McMullan family settled in 1860.
Lot of people commented on our Facebook posts about the Monday’s rally and live events. Long after those posts fade, any ink published in the Perquimans Weekly will be preserved in the digital archives at UNC-Chapel Hill. Did you know that you can view all Perquimans Weekly newspapers between 1934 and 1989? See https://www.digitalnc.org/newspapers/the-perquimans-weekly-hertford-n-c/
Due to recent news events in our community, Connie Brothers noted – “What’s needed in Perquimans County/Hertford? Prayer. We need to return back to God. Amen and Amen.”
Got that right – no truer words. Offer prayers for Connie – she’s been seeing a few doctors in recent weeks to take care of some ailments and such.
For Pastor Chuck Hartman’s column Hartman to Heart, see page B3. As the song says, maybe a little bit of the “old time religion” is what we need today.
In other news, congratulations to Kristine Garvey, a fifth grade teacher at Hertford Grammar School, who has been named the Perquimans County Schools Teacher of the Year. Check out the story on page A1.
Also, three outstanding educators have received a pat on the back for their service to the school district and students: Doriece Pittman, Kira Johnston and Susan Perry.
In previous stories about the Elaine Riddick Charter School, this newspaper has adhered to Associated Press guidelines by not placing a Dr. in front of Mary Felton’s name since she’s not a medical doctor; she’s the school’s principal and she’s earned a doctorate degree.
Upon further reflection, we’re going to break with the AP Style manual, a book that I’ve never held in any great esteem; a publication that just started capitalizing the “B” in Black a few months ago. I’m certain that a look back over the last 50 years of the AP Style book would be very revealing.
Breaking with AP Style, thus making me a heretic, from henceforth, Perquimans Weekly will say, Principal Mary Felton, PhD, when writing stories about the charter school.
This is a neat idea – Eye on Perquimans: A Selfie Photo Tour Sponsored by Hertford Rotary between Oct. 9-11. Why October? Fall leaves may make a colorful splash.
Travel to up to 20 sites in Perquimans County and take a selfie of yourself at those locations.
Post your entry on the Rotary Club of Hertford Facebook page.
Your completed entry will be included in a drawing for a series of prizes. Entry Fee is $5 for the listing of the sites – and so as to be registered for prizes.
There will be an entry form on their website. They are doing a Facebook event for pictures to be posted. More details to follow.
If I see another person wearing a mask while driving alone in their car with the windows rolled up, I don’t know what I’m going to do!!!
No, that’s not true. I’m going to turn off the news and Facebook, gain serenity while sailing the bay. Praise God for His glory, His wonders. Trust in God, all will be OK.