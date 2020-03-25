A round-up of all things Chowan County...
First, I’ll start off with some good news – getting kind of tired of the media beatdown when it comes to its minute to minute doom and gloom reporting of the virus.
Former county commissioner John Mitchener visited the other day. He’s in good spirits. Asked him for local perspective about current events. Mitchener got a chance to talk about his experiences not only traveling abroad but being a pharmacist. My perspective about what’s happening – stories told to me about Spanish Flu and the polio epidemic. This too shall pass.
Sunday, churches all over North Carolina rang church bells at noon as a display of unity and hope for our community. That was something – hopefully this will continue and become a tradition, whether times are good or bad. Our children got to pull the rope to make the bell ring at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse. Thanks Bob Hopkins!
Country music singer Kenny Rogers died last Friday – that’s not really good news, but he made great music. “The Gambler” will always be a classic hit – good advice in that song.
Edenton PD Captain Daroyll Brown recently completed special FBI training for Law Enforcement Executive Development Association – congrats! Watch out bad guys – Capt. Brown’s got some boss crime-fighting skills.
On another note, I’ve been accepted for a prestigious fellowship to study the business/editorial – practical lessons not BS theory – from West Virginia University. Go Mountaineers!
Classes are online. With the knowledge I gain from the fellowship, I can apply those skills to eastern NC perhaps to be a better editor, maybe manage or own a newspaper someday.
A career in journalism can be a lot like the military service – different jobs at different duty stations in far flung corners of the world.
If this WVU fellowship were like a military officer’s trajectory, then this advanced course of study would be the same as attending US Army War College or U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School – TOPGUN – that’s going to be a good movie. The most recent trailer for Top Gun 2 resonates with me:
Admiral: Thirty plus years of service. Combat medals. Citations. Only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years. Yet you can’t get a promotion, you won’t retire, and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die. You should be at least a two-star Admiral by now, yet here you are (living in Edenton), captain. Why is that?
Maverick: It’s one of life’s mysteries.
School’s out; Meader/Jennifer Harriss family is posting videos to social media about how their kids are holding up – that’s cool.
Many parents are actively involved in their children’s education. Some kids may have thought they had it tough from their teachers back in school are now discovering that compared to their parents’ draconian take away the PlayStation and “get busy cleaning the house” approach, school wasn’t so bad after all. Worth noting, prayer is allowed in school during our watch.
After seeing the bare shelves, our family planted an “apocalypse” vegetable garden as my great grandmother taught me to do many years ago. Born a few years before the turn of the 20th century, Leona Hall Layton lived on a farm in the rural Piedmont where she witnessed the Spanish Flu, survived the Great Depression, lived through a couple of World Wars and more.
Though grandmother talked about the Spanish Flu, she recalled the Great Depression in much more detail as our family struggled to keep the farm. She taught me how to plant a vegetable garden, the importance of canning and baking your own bread.
Grandmother used a wood stove until the 1980s. Butchered her own chickens. No wasting food – food grown on a farm tastes better than food that comes from a can. Same is true with homemade bread. Water was from a well that my dad and uncle dug in the front yard. None of that weird fluoride aftertaste.
Grandmother knew all the hymns in the Methodist hymnal by heart – worshiped in the third pew or so back inside a 200-year-old church with a chapel that bears our family’s name. Generations of Laytons are buried in the church’s graveyard. Grandmother survived a husband who had worked the land all his life.
My great-grandfather R.T. Layton grew up in a loghewn house with a tin roof. Later, he built his family’s own house and barn on Layton land soon after he and grandmother got married.
Family grew tobacco, corn and most anything else that would pay the bills – grandfather was not a big fan of the federal government telling him what he could and could not grow.
In grandmother’s mind, banks were suspect, same as politicians. She kept cash on hand and made damn sure to be self sufficient to the very end; gardening until her late 80s.
The lessons I learned from her echo to the present day. And I married a woman much like my grandmother – someone with down-to-earth values who knows how to raise a family, make bread, plant a garden and bait a hook, fillet a fish.