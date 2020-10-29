Round-up: Newlyweds and Halloween Festivities

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Offer congratulations to County Commissioner Kyle Jones and his lovely bride Grace Swain who were married Friday, Oct. 23. Their honeymoon was spent in snowy Colorado. A Republican, Mr. Jones, is running unopposed for re-election. Mrs. Jones is a music teacher across the Albemarle Sound at Tyrrell Elementary School.
On that note, local Perquimans races of note, albeit uncontested, County commissioners, Joseph Hoffler and Charles Woodard, both Democrats, are running unopposed for re-election as is Democratic Register of Deeds Jacqueline Frierson. Nov. 3 is around the corner.
Mayor Earnell Brown has begun planning for a future park to be located at 312 King St. that will be called the Shelton Zachary Children’s Garden. Park organizers are having a launch party for potential children to participate between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 7.
Speaking of politics, Sen. Bob Steinburg and wife Marie recently adopted a family of cats – mom and a few kittens. Recently, when a possum came up on Steinburg’s porch where the cats stay, the momma cat cornered the animal; bet the possum won’t do that again.
Halloween – watch out for princesses and goblins on Friday, Oct. 30. Downtown Hertford’s trick or treat parade runs between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This will be followed by other kid-friendly activities between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Church Street will be closed to traffic for the safety of the children. Bring your child to enjoy a safe, Halloween activity sponsored by the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce. Because of COVID-19 precautions, see the rules for trick or treating at the end of this column.
Halloween in Holiday Island will be offering Trunk or Treat, safe trick or treating on the Island, hay rides, haunted maze & FREE hot dogs and drinks starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Parents must accompany children 13 and younger at all times. Masks (not costume masks) must be worn at all times.
Bottom of B1, there is a story about Hertford Town Manager Pam Hurdle, who has created a scholarship fund. I confess, I didn’t know much about Hurdle other than she’s got a heavy load to bear when serving Town Council. Anyway, Hurdle’s biography is one that should inspire everyone.
Hertfordshire Antiques & More will soon be moving from its present location on North Church Street to a larger location in Hertford. Store will be expanding from approx 1,800 square feet to 8,500 square feet. More details to come. Store is a local antique dealer’s co-op that offers unique items from antiques, art to jewelry and upscale décor.
Antiques – reminds of the shops at 5-points in Raleigh in the Hayes Barton neighborhood in Raleigh. Was always a treat to go browsing and then get a pizza from Lilly’s Pizza around the corner. I grew up in furniture country, High Point, NC. For a time, I worked in the warehouse at Furnitureland South and waited tables during furniture markets – money earned that put me through college.
Rules and regulations for the Halloween downtown event October 30 in Hertford:
1) All persons must wear mask and use gloves to pass out candy.
2) All Businesses or participates will be lined up outside along the sidewalk adhering to the social distance guidelines.
3) Children are not to approach the trunks or the tables.
4) Children or parents will not be permitted to grab candy themselves out of the bags or buckets. It will be placed in their bags with them holding at a distance.
a. You can pre-bagged candy to make it easier to toss in the child’s bucket or bag.
b. Or you can use a reacher/grabber to place the candy in the bag or bucket.
c. PVC 6ft shooter designed to slide candy right into the child bag or bucket.
5) Candy must be separated that contain nuts in them due to allergies.
6) Set up time starts at 2:30pm and ends at 3pm. You must be in your position before start of 3pm.
7) Please make sure you register that you are participating in the event so we can properly space everyone out and keep with the regulations. https://forms.gle/QK2ry4C3P12nMXZbA
8) This will be a Trick or Treating Parade Grab and Go Event. No hanging in crowds or standing around. You must receive your goods and then proceed out of the area.
9) This is a business downtown function. We encourage any business that would like to participate or be a stopping point for Grab and Go setup. Email Director@perquimanschamber.com. We are excited about participation and safely monitoring with guidelines. Regular Halloween Trick or Treating for Perquimans County will still be Saturday 10/31/2020. Hope everyone enjoys themselves.