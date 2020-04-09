Round-up: Oz and the Revolution

A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch and his wife Missy celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Congrats.
Speaking of Town Council, those folks along with members of the Hertford Police Department and other volunteers provided more than 500 meals to people traveling through downtown on Saturday.
Councilman Frank Norman passed along this news tidbit about Mediacom helping families – he’s been working behind the scenes, locally. See related press release on page A3. Norman called and asked if I have children. Answer, three small but growing kids. Norman said,
“Qualifying families who subscribe before May 15, 2020, will receive 60 days of complimentary Mediacom Connect2Compete service.”
That’s good news – thanks Councilman Norman.
Folks on the front lines at Food Lion are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Much appreciated and thanks for your service to the community.
On that note, during a recent trip across eastern NC, there was no toilet paper at Food Lions between Greenville and Edenton. Maybe that’s good news because it means people’s butts are really clean. Still...
Met Samuel Swinney the other day, maybe Perquimans first poet laureate. Check out Swinney’s poem about Easter on our Church page, B1.
Swinney has served as a pastor at Wesleyan Churches for 43 years in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. He retired in July 2016, but he came out of retirement to be the pastor at Anderson United Methodist Church of Hertford in 2018.
“The Lord gave me the ability to write Christmas poems about 25 years ago. I try to get them out, by the Internet, to family, friends, pastor friends, and former people we have pastored in the past. I never know what the outcome of the poem will be until I finish it. I strive to honor the Lord and keep true to the scriptures in every poem. Each poem ends with an invitation to make Jesus our Savior,” he said.
Most every morning, Elizabeth Jones of Punch Alley posts on social media her scenic photos of the water – views of the Perquimans River near her home. Inspiring!
Since our library is closed and we’re all in quarantine, Perquimans County Librarian Michele Lawrence has taken to reading the Wizard of Oz online via the library’s Facebook page. A good book and great movie. Many folks may remember when watching the movie used to be an event when it aired on television each year around Thanksgiving.
It’s mystifying why Dorothy would willingly give up ruling Oz to return to a dirt farmer’s life in Kansas prairie during the dustbowl days of the Great Depression, but I understand – “There’s no place like home.”
Speaking of no place like home, please join our revolution in local journalism.
Media these days is less trusted than congress, perhaps rightly so. Since the 2016 election, the mainstream media has been pounding President Trump and have not been too kind to the half of the country who voted him.
Please, please do not lump the Perquimans Weekly, certainly other area newspapers, with those idiots in New York, Washington DC, or Los Angeles. Maybe these days, perhaps for some, it feels like the mainstream media is relishing in its coverage of the pandemic and is tone deaf to the plight of everyday Americans, folks they deem as deplorables who live in flyover country.
We are NOT them! Our bias is toward the communities that we serve – these are the folks that matter.
I’m a mid career journalist with decades of experience, a bucket of press association awards – an editor/reporter who could work at a large metro newspaper anywhere. Same thing is true with my wife Nicole, who is editor of the Chowan Herald.
We choose to live in northeastern North Carolina because we are passionate about the people, places and happenings around these parts.
Through our revolutionary zeal, we hope to redefine journalism in our neck of the woods to be more inclusive and more personal so that our newspapers touch people’s lives.
We don’t want to be a newspaper that you just pick up, skip over the news that doesn’t affect you or that you’ve read somewhere else, then skim the sports pages while searching for the crossword puzzle, later using the pages as your dog’s toilet paper.
Nor do we want to run a newspaper where prominent local leaders routinely refuse to engage in interviews and talk in hushed tones under their breath before walking away. Sometimes that’s part of the job of being a journalist, but it doesn’t have to be.
In the past, an editor or a reporter determined what was news. With accusations of fake news and liberal media bias being prevalent these days in a polarized world, maybe its time we turn back the clock to when people had more trust in newspapers by providing the grassroots coverage that you deserve.
Join our revolution! We’re on a mission to redefine journalism. We spend many – many – hours a week talking to people and trying to write stories and produce a quality newspaper – one that you’ll be invested in as a reader.
We want you to know who had a wedding anniversary, celebrated a 100th birthday, who just gave birth to a baby or how the S-Bridge construction affects the neighborhood or the turtles living nearby.
We don’t want to churn out stories from town council meetings – regurgitate the agenda from the meeting’s minutes – unless the discussions from these meetings impacts people’s lives. Put bluntly, no one wants to spend hours writing something that no one is going to read – that’s what ivory tower academics do.
We want to write the stories that affect lives and produce a newspaper that can stand side-by-side with the Virginian-Pilot or the Raleigh News and Observer, be it news coverage or graphic design.
But more than that – we ask that you to join our revolution by becoming citizen journalists through sending in stories, photos and tidbits about the things that matter most – you know what’s most important to your families and the community – grassroots journalism, the kind of stuff that you tape to your refrigerator door.
Our newspaper should reflect the community that it serves, so we favor a more democratic appeal where everyone shares a voice.
So reach out to me with photos, news tips and story ideas via email at mlayton@ncweeklies.com or via Facebook; much more accessible that way. And I’ll go one step further. Though I’m not much of a phone person, my cell number is 252-302-1288.
Talk to me, tell me what’s on your mind.