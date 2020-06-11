A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Perquimans High School’s valedictorian is Claribel Ordaz-Rios and the salutatorian is Allison Copeland. More about these proud Pirates will be published as we get closer to commencement exercises scheduled for July 31.
Ordaz-Rios is a top student, president of the school’s BETA Club, active in many clubs and very involved in athletics as a varsity soccer player. She will be a first generation college student when she starts classes at UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall where she plans to study business administration and perhaps pursue a law degree.
Copeland served as senior class president, Interact Club president, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader, and a varsity volleyball and softball captain. She will be attending NC State University where she plans to study biology.
Elaine Riddick Charter School is still in a holding pattern with school leaders seeking to do what’s necessary so that the school can open in August.
School leaders met Monday with the State Board of Education Charter School Advisory Committee to discuss their plans. Committee told school administrators to return in July to provide an update on progress as to meeting enrollment goals, hiring a teaching staff and completing other pressing issues related to the facility’s needs that demand attention before any school bells can ring in the fall.
School needs to meet at least 75 percent – 90 students – toward its enrollment goal of 120 students for grades K-3 at the new school tentatively located at 1054 Harvey Point Road, pending zoning approvals and a certificate of occupancy.
Hertford’s Planning and Zoning Board meets Monday to discuss the school’s zoning among other related matters. More on this story in a future edition.
Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown assisted other prominent law enforcement agents including Edenton Police Chief Henry King who met George Floyd’s family as they landed at the airport on Friday in Fayetteville to prepare for a memorial service to be held on Saturday in Raeford, where Floyd was born. Brown described it as an emotional happening.
Retired educator and former Hertford Town Councilman Sid Eley recently celebrated his 51st wedding anniversary to wife Candy. Congrats!
Speaking of town council, Anne Martin Benton has decided to no longer stream council meetings via Facebook. Most meetings last hours, many hours, so Benton perhaps one of those ceremonial gold keys to the town.
Boring manmade commercial bait does not work so well when casting a line at Oregon Inlet. An avid angler, Sara Winslow suggests live finger mullet or mud minnows for my next trip to Oregon Inlet.
Worth noting, maybe make the trek to see the scallop trawler Ocean Pursuit that ran aground in March a few miles outside Nags Head by the Oregon Inlet. They don’t call it Graveyard of the Atlantic for nothing. The ship is visible from the new bridge that replaced the Bonner Bridge. No skeletons aboard nor doubloons, but it was neat to say the least. Not sure how – if – they are going to be move the wreck that seems to sink deeper into beach daily.
Hertford residents – mark your calendars for June 20 when there will be a scheduled power outage starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night.
According to the town’s Public Works Department, power will be down between four and six hours so that Dominion Power can perform preventive maintenance to its substation.
Send tips to mlayton@ncweeklies.com