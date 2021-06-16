A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Perquimans Chamber of Commerce building/property on West Market Street is for sale. Listed in late May, Long and Foster Real Estate has the property posted for sale at $150,000.
When asked why the chamber is selling the property, Chamber Executive Director Katrina Leary Mann said because the chamber “needs a bigger area for conference room and to set up for classroom.”
In other news, Perquimans Arts League is presenting gospel music in the park starting at 5 p.m. June 26 at Missing Mill Park. Concert features Katron “Tron” Greene and Company, Reverend Todd French and others.
Several Pirates’ track stars qualified for a chance to compete at the 1A East Regional meet on Saturday in Pender County. Travon Hunter and Ephraim Askew (shot put, discus); Jasia Felton (high jump); Alexis Williams (long jump); Saquon Kearse and Shaun Garcia (long jump); Malik Haverland, Felton and Kearse (triple jump); Boys’ 4x800-meter, 4x400-meter, 4x200-meter and 4x100-meter relay teams; Tyrese Brothers and Omaree Hunter (110-meter hurdles); Meredith DeCastillia and Williams (100-meter dash); Antwan Harris and E Gatling Jr. (100-meter dash); Tre’Quan Griffin, Colin Tibbs and Siva Cox (400-meter dash); Brothers (300-meter hurdles); Hunter Phthisic (800-meter dash); DeCastillia and Williams (200-meter dash); Tony Riddick, Felton and Garcia (200-meter dash); Jayden White (3,200-meter run).
For seedings/times, see https://www.nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/1A%20East%20Regional.pdf
On that note, Aces’ freshman Samantha Layton qualified to compete in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races. Go Samantha!
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hertford needs an organist. If you’ve got what it takes, contact the parish’s senior warden William Rowell at 252 426-3663.
Sunday is Father’s Day – so happy Father’s Day to all you gentlemen. If I’m not working (and I’m always working), I plan to be kayaking around the barrier islands and through the marshes.
NC State Bureau of Investigation has not made any arrests as yet in the ongoing probe of Town Hall. SBI is investigating whether Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges’ personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him. Time will tell as the “quiet” on this incident seems to be deafening… Grand jury?
Another reminder – Perquimans Class of 1999 alumnus Andrea’ Moore of Charleston, SC, said he’ll buy Woodard Pharmacy’s famous ham and cheese sandwiches, chips and a medium soda for the first 150 people who want a good meal between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. July 2 (Charles Woodard’s birthday) at the popular pharmacy downtown on Church Street. Perquimans Weekly will be interviewing Moore later this week; he’s got quite the bio.
On that note, more PCHS Class of 2021 graduation photos appear on page B4.
Per Candice Eley, Hertford Baptist Church is planning a community wide movie night with hotdogs, games, prizes and popcorn starting at 7 p.m. June 26. Church is planning to show the movie outside and will have to wait for semi-darkness. In case of rain, the church will show the movie inside the fellowship hall.
Snug Harbor Community Church’s Community Cook Out will be Saturday, June 26 at 4 p.m., on the church grounds. All invited.
Per Jared Harrell/NC Extension, if you plan to show a steer at the 2022 Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show contact your county’s Extension office by July 30th to let them know. With steer numbers declining each year the committee will make a decision at the August meeting on whether to have a steer show. This decision will be based on the number of steers signed up. Also, if you are planning on showing a steer in 2022 please be aware that the steers will go back home and there will be no support price.
If you have any questions contact your county’s extension office.
Please send any tips or gossip my way – mlayton@ncweeklies.com