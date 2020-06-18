Round-up: Prayers Answered

A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
There’s an amazing garden in front of a home on Market Street behind the old library/basketball court. When I first saw the garden, I thought that would be a good feature – photo of the week as to who has a great garden.
Because I got caught up with coverage of Saturday’s peaceful rally/protest, I forgot to go back to the house and find out who planted the garden.
God must have been listening to my inner monologue about the garden during His coffee break, so He took it upon Himself to set the wheels in motion to get me the answers I needed about the garden. All of a sudden, John Johnson messaged me and said the garden belongs to Thomas Linder – always available via Facebook.
Praise be to God. Much thanks John and nice garden Thomas.
If you have a good looking garden – I call them victory gardens these days – send the photos to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Sunday is Father’s Day, so tell dad how much you love him.
In other news, Mayor Earnell Brown received a piece of artwork wrapped only with a note that said “Mayor” on Sunday – anonymous artist. Mayor posted that, “you can tell a lot of care and thought were sewn into this 24”x 27” fabric art wall hanging. The lion represents courage, is strong and powerful. The gentle butterfly represents endurance, change, hope, and new life. There are three embroidered butterflies. Whoever you are, I say THANK YOU and I hope you will allow me to express my gratitude in person. I will hang it in the Mayor’s office for everyone to enjoy.”
On that note, after June 9’s multi-hour Hertford Town Council meeting, I was thinking, praying too, for Mayor Brown to remain resolute while facing the formidable challenges that lay ahead while presiding over this contentious council. Like the kind artist who created the gift above, please offer Brown your thoughts, prayers and support as she charges into the fray week after week.
Speaking of Mayor Brown, here is some good news: Thanks to Dr. Landon Mason, executive director, Economic Improvement Council (EIC), for selecting Hertford to be the central distribution center for 13 surrounding North East counties to dispense products provided by the Good360 organization!
On June 4 at the Hertford Public Works facility, EIC monitored the distribution of over 3,000 rolls of paper towels provided by Good360.
The Good360 is a product philanthropy nonprofit organization that partners with socially responsible companies, to acquire highly needed goods and distribute them through their network of diverse nonprofits, such as the EIC. The EIC is a program that supports low income citizens with housing, food, and other services. Be on the lookout for more much needed products to our communities.
In other news, my wife Nicole has been invited to join the Hertford Rotary Club – this is excellent news. I’m a proud member of the Edenton Rotary Club. My wife wants to do Rotary, so like the Gene and Valerie Tyson, pastors of United Methodist churches split between Edenton and Hertford, she seeks to join Hertford’s Rotary.
Wind was wicked Saturday in the Sound. A house boat called the Lotus Eater joined Davy Jones locker a few miles outside Edenton.
Early in the day, the wind was light with no indication that it would pick up strength, so like other folks I went out on the water to try out a new sail in the Perquimans River and the Sound. Wind was thrilling, but I can say with certainty that the time spent on the water was challenging.
Last note, I mentioned last week that Stephen Gunther is not just co-owner of Hertford Bay Tap House, but an attorney. Exercising a bit caution, he and I decided on this clarification. While Gunther assists his wife Rachel, an attorney, at Gunther Law Group, he has not practiced law since 2010.