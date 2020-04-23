Round-up: Puzzles and Beaches

A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Robert Emmert of Sunset Circle wrote a kind letter to this country editor.
“Keep up the good work. Reporting on the local happenings in Perquimans County is great.”
Emmert offered a good suggestion about our crossword puzzle – not putting the answer key so close to the puzzle because sometimes, his eyes tend to wander and peek at the answer key – and he’s not the only one.
Robert, it’s a technical thing with layout/design as to why the puzzle and the key are side by side. That said, our nation put a man on the moon so surely we can figure out a way to better separate the crossword and the answer key.
In other news, when writing a story about the Easter Bunny, aka Darius White, the newspaper should have attributed the photos that were submitted to noted local photographer Ellen Silva. She’s married to Dave Silva, also a top notch photographer. Thanks for the photos.
Hertford Police Department recently hired Officer John Duncan, an 18-year law enforcement veteran who has experience as an officer, patrol sergeant, and investigative sergeant. Duncan has an extensive investigative background working cases from small thefts to homicides. Welcome to Hertford!
Per Pam Hadden, the Perquimans Weekly’s correspondent by Holiday Island, Chapel on the Sound on Holiday Island is having Sunday church services and Wednesday night Bible Study on Chapel on the Sound’s Facebook page. Sunday service 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Previous services and plus Easter Sunrise Service can be viewed under Video on the Facebook page. “Like” the page and keep up with news from the Chapel. Come join Pastor Kevin Bettinger as he brings us the Word of God.
Last Thursday, Boy Scouts, the sheriff’s deputies, and other dedicated volunteers distributed food from Food Bank of the Albemarle to more than 130 families. Good job.
NC Senator Bob Steinburg is conducting a COVID-19 survey to learn more about what his constituents think about how the state is handling the matter.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd1kyEv5XUPryMeAPP7-IrikY0BvPKre2wlH0zwxQUzuGlO5g/viewform
On that note, this newspaper would like to know how people are faring – have they received their unemployment checks? When you think the state should reopen? Send an email to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Columnist William Rowell wrote about lights and all – top notch column that brings back memories, particularly as it relates to kerosene. See our Opinion page A4.
While living in W.Va., when it got real cold out, electric heat would only go so far in our old, drafty house. Our family supplemented that with a kerosene heater. Smell is distinctive. Warmed the downstairs pretty good though.
Like getting connected to electric, most folks out in the country, even in places like Guilford County outside Greensboro, relied on wells for their water – which tastes better than city water. I remember when they connected “city” water to the farm – that was a big thing back then.
Anyone remember when there was almost nothing in Nags Head or the beaches in that strip of the Outer Banks. Really, there was just a few stores and a Food Lion. Most folks had to go to Manteo for shopping.
Nowadays, multi-lane US 158 bisects a shopping district that stretches many miles between Kitty Hawk and Nags Head.
Quarantine has restricted our family’s ability to go to the beach. We have our favorite hotels and secluded beaches for swimming and shell collecting.
Many mornings prior to the quarantine, I escaped to the water be it the beaches or the sounds between Currituck and Manteo for a day trip or places along the Albemarle Sound between Bertie and Perquimans counties. Sunrise on the water. Exploring the barrier islands with a kayak. A few miles of paddling, maybe even swimming. Later, biking many miles around NC 12 or around Roanoke Island. Living, embracing life.
Those trips seem like a distant dream – so ready to get back to normal.