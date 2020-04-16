Round-up: Rabbits and Easter

A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Gold star to Mayor Earnell Brown and PNC Bank! At the request of a Hertford citizen needing access to PNC’s downtown bank, Brown reached out to the bank executives to ask them to please reopen. Bank’s services are needed, especially for seniors with limited transportation. Mayor reports that PNC reopened their drive-up windows on Monday!
Hours:
M-F, 10-2 p.m. (April 13-17).
M-F, 10-5 p.m. (April 20-until).
You must call for an appt. to go inside.
Monday’s storm was wild – Per Albemarle Electric, there were nearly 500 customers without power – most in the southern end of the county. Winds blowing between 50 mph and 6 mph blasted through the region. Rain gauge says .37 inches.
White caps in the Sound, so not a good time to be sailing or kayaking (joke). During what could be called the storm surge, the Town docks by Hertford Bay Marina were underwater.
In other news, Martha Borders posted a nice photo of a rabbit to social media the other day. Rabbits have inspired lots of books – “Watership Down” “Velveteen Rabbit” “Peter Rabbit” to name a few. And there’s a ground hog visiting her yard too. Not too many books about ground hogs.
Amazing how the ABC stores remain open during the week, but churches were closed on Easter Sunday.
However, many folks attended Easter Sunday’s service via technology or by drive-in method. Christ’s message remains the same no matter if you’re in a car, watching social media or sitting in a church pew.
Per Hertford Baptist Church, Pastor Dario Ruvarac invited church members, no matter where they were, to join him in prayer during Holy Week, the time when Jesus suffered most. Predictions were that Holy Week will be the week when people in the US will suffer the most from the effects of coronavirus.
Ruvarac sent church members a prayer guide (20 prayers to pray during coronavirus pandemic) and invited them to pray those prayers every day during the Holy Week and then join him at the parking lot on Easter morning (7 a.m.) and pray through that prayer guide from the safety of their cars. So folks met just for 15-20 minutes of praying.
“I think it was effective. We need to encourage people of God to be persistent in their prayers,” Ruvarac said. “The verse that I often mention to my church members in these days is Romans 12:12 ‘Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.’”
Amen to that!
Presently, HBC’s sermon series is focusing on “joyful living” from the book of Philippians. Through personal phone calls and emails among other means, the church is encouraging people to be patient in affliction and faithful in prayers.
Up River Friends Meeting Pastor Chuck Hartman said that congregation had both a drive-in service where people stayed in their cars and tuned in on their radio to hear the message as well as a livestream of the Good Friday service, SonRise service, and Resurrection Sunday service.
“Actually, I believe these messages are more effective than merely meeting for worship,” Hartman said. “I say this because I’ve received feedback from people in other states who are listening. People are tuning in because they are hungry for spiritual nourishment. I see God’s Hand moving through this crisis – He is getting His message of hope, faith, love, and salvation to people who may not have heard the good news.”
Hertford United Methodist Pastor Gene Tyson said the church livestreams sermons via Facebook live, YouTube and then put it on the website.
Tyson said though he is amazed at the positive response for church services shared via technology and social media, he hopes it is never is a substitute for having a real presence in church.
Agreed. There’s something special about worshiping on Sunday in God’s House.
Due to the Library being closed for Covid 19 and restrictions on gathering, Book Club will not be meeting this month. Club is reading “The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin.
Lastly, this country editor was at Food Lion waiting in the dark at 6 a.m. the other morning for the store to open its doors. Never thought I’d see the day I’d set my alarm clock based on a tip about toilet paper delivery.