A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Forgot to mention that Town Council named the Community Center after Horace Reid in last week’s paper.
I’ll give credit where credit is due – Councilman Quentin Jackson sent me a message via Facebook to include Reid’s accolade in a story.
Reid was first elected to Hertford Town Council in 1997. He lost a re-election bid by one vote to Lillian Holman in 2009. Two years later, however, Reid defeated incumbent Mayor Sid Eley to become the first Black mayor in the town of Hertford’s history.
Councilman Jackson also said the Town has added $1,000 more to the reward fund for Makiia Slade, who was killed in July outside Edenton. Reward for the arrest and conviction of the 9-year-old girl’s killer exceeds $6,000.
Speaking of Town Council, I’ll tell the veteran council watchers – after spending a busy 10-hour day each Monday preparing for the next edition of the Perquimans Weekly ready to go to press – I then get the privilege of watching a council meeting, which is sometimes quite similar to the most recent presidential debate.
Though I’m glad council is still broadcasting via zoom, the meeting’s hit or miss sound quality seems to have suffered since the meetings have returned to the Community Center. Praise goes to Councilman Frank Norman who sometimes broadcasts the meetings via his Facebook page; sound quality improves somewhat.
Good old days were when meetings were broadcast via Facebook or zoom when people were in their own homes. Then, townsfolk got to chime in by commenting via Facebook about the meetings. Other meetings featured images of the KKK and lewd drawings, never boring.
Council meetings start at 7:30 p.m. and may last several hours, time I don’t get paid for.
I stay as long as I can at these meetings, but I usually have a 4 a.m. wake-up call to start the last sprint needed to carry the newspaper over the finish line, often a 12-hour shift on Tuesdays.
So thanks to those folks who watch every minute of each council meeting and send me tidbits about what happens. As I’ve always said, a true community newspaper is a group effort.
In other news, Russell and Brenda Lassiter recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary. Congrats.
Sen. Bob Steinburg and Tales of an Educated Debutante columnist Adrian Wood are going at it pretty hard on social media. Argument started over something dealing with a teacher, blah, blah, blah; I’m not going to get involved because I know both Steinburg and Wood. They’re both good people.
That said, maybe it’s a good idea if we all lower our tones on Facebook as we head into Nov. 3.
On a related note as to partisanship madness, whoever is stealing campaign signs – to quote Fast Times at Ridgemont High teacher Mr. Hand, “What are you, on dope?” How juvenile. Stealing signs doesn’t help your cause or that of your opponent. Dummy, we know who is running for president!
To those thieves – if you don’t like the orange man or hidin’ joe, maybe instead of stealing signs in the dark you gangsta you (sarcasm), try reading up on the issues and making an educated choice on election day.
The Azheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford. Compliance with Covid-19 guidelines (including wearing of masks) is required. All are welcome. For information, call 426-7167 or 333-7774.