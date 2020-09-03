Round-up: Roberts and Movies

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Per Mason Roberts and his family, they want to extend many thanks for all the support that was shown during the recent fundraiser held for 11-year-old Mason.
“Words cannot express all the love we felt from our community during this time. You all touched our hearts with your kindness. Thank you to everyone that helped make this a successful event. The plan is for him to receive his service dog March 2021 to help with managing his Type 1 Diabetes.” – Mason Roberts & family
Per Ken Rominger, Hertford’s American Legion Post 126 will host a Public Yard Sale, Saturday, Sept. 12, 7-11 a.m., in their parking lot at 111 West Academy Street. Vendors wanted. $10 per spot. Contact Pete Perry, 252-426-5158. For information and to reserve your space. Breakfast biscuits, coffee, and soda will be available for purchase. Proceeds go towards the Legion’s support of youth programs.
Per Frank Jaklic, Larry the Lobster Lives; Larry “The Pincher” – weight 1 1/8 to 1 3/8 pounds.
Hertford/Perquimans Outreach Programs – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual Lobster Sale will, sadly, not happen this year to keep you and us safe. However, the needs in our community still exist. Please send a check to Holy Trinity PO Box 125 in good old Hertford to help us continue to benefit. Larry and the crew at Holy Trinity look forward to next year’s lobster sale.
In other matters, Fred Yates, Perquimans chapter of the NAACP, penned a letter that appears on A4, the editorial page, about the need to hire a Black principal to lead one of Perquimans four schools.
Good movies that featured a principal – Lean on Me with Morgan Freeman (one of my favorites) and The Principal with Jim Belushi. Movies about educators that are must see:
- The Water is Wide
- The Corn is Green
- The Miracle Worker
- Summer School
- Dead Poets Society
- Teachers
Best teacher, “Mr. Hand” from Fast Times at Ridgemont High, “What are you, people? On dope?”
Many days I want to say the same thing after reading and writing the headlines...
Perquimans Arts League announced Members’ Show awards. Congratulations to Angela Burket on winning “Best in Show” with her acrylic painting entitled “Seen Better Days” – painting shows the front of a well-used truck. See page B1.
Thinking it’s a Ford because the busted out headlight, frame and tire looks familiar. Reminiscent of the late 60s or 70s. Remember when vehicles were made out of steel and actually had some sort of design concept!? Nowadays, vehicles, whether they come from Detroit or Japan, all seem to look alike and are made out of plastic.