A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Please welcome Sergeant Edwin Roman Jr. to the Hertford Police Department. Roman has 10 plus years of law enforcement experience that will be a big benefit to our town.
A medical fundraiser for Mason Roberts will be held between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 31 – food pick-up behind the Hardee’s restaurant. Donation is $9 for a fried chicken & bbq plates with cole slaw, potatoes and hush puppies. Fundraiser is for 11-year-old Mason, who has Type 1 diabetes, to get a service dog. Make checks payable to Parksville Ruritan Club. When school starts, Mason will be a sixth grade student at Perquimans Middle School.
Thanks goes to Mrs. Emmett Long of Snug Harbor for the greeting card and kind note about the Perquimans Weekly. Thanks for subscribing.
Four boxes of fresh produce were recently donated to Better Together Hertford’s program to combat hunger. Food was delivered some to homebound seniors. In recent days, the group has delivered more than 20 meals.
Perquimans Schools recently presented Jill Cohen as the Northeast Regional Career and Technical Education Director of the Year. Cohen has worked with PQ Schools for 14 years with five years as CTE Director. During Cohen’s tenure as director, she has expanded the CTE program reaching all the way through the elementary schools.
Cohen’s grant writing skills have provided the PQ CTE program over $600,000 in instructional programs, professional development, and supplies. Her vision is to align our career pathways with high demand, high wage regional careers. This year, PCHS will be adding Health Sciences, a Child Development pathway, and an expansion of Advanced Manufacturing.
Cohen is continuing to build partnerships with colleges and universities as well as area businesses. Cohen will be competing for the CTE Administrator of the Year for NC in February of 2021.
Worth noting, Cohen is an accomplished sailor.
Speaking of watercraft, Brenda Hollowell White recently saw a guy alongside his dog standing on a paddleboard traveling down a calm stretch of the Perquimans River. Good for him and the dog.
On that note, I remodeled an old kayak to include a sail. During a wind event last week, I hoisted the sail in 20-25 mph winds and traveled here and there within the Albemarle Sound. Moving that fast over the waves felt like that scene from Star Wars when Han Solo kicks it into hyperdrive.
Like the Millennium Falcon, my makeshift sailboat ran into trouble at the worst possible time when the kayak started taking on water and the wind became too much to sail against in such strong waves, white caps.
DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME – when a big wave overcame the kayak/sailboat, I dipped into the Sound and had to start swimming. Though I am an accomplished swimmer, particularly in open water, I knew this was going to be a long swim, maybe a mile or more, to reach dry land.
I used the kayak as a shield against the strong winds and rough waves while swimming parallel to shore. Then I roped the kayak around my right foot and swam the last half mile or so to a small beach in the middle of nowhere. Praised and thanked God for salvation.
Kayak was so full of water that it was too heavy to drain for the return trip home, so I tied it to a cypress tree. In bare feet, soaking wet and carrying a kayak paddle, I walked through a cotton field to a dirt path and then found a paved road that led to civilization more than 2.5 miles away.
Next day, me along with wife Nicole and our daughter trekked on foot through forest and field to return to the isolated beach where I came ashore. They helped me drain the kayak enough so I could paddle the remaining 2 miles from where I first launched this latest adventure.
Every now and then, it’s good to step close to the edge between life and death to gain renewed focus on living and what’s important.
Could be worse; I could be riding motorcycles at breakneck speed like T.E. Lawrence or bullfighting like Ernest Hemingway.
New Exhibit at PAL
In recognition of World Watercolor Month, Perquimans Arts League is excited to display the paintings of members of the PAL Watercolor Club. This group meets on the 3rd Monday of each month to paint together and learn from one another. They are doing some outstanding work that will be on display until August 15. The gallery is currently open Tuesday – Thursday from 10 to 3. For more information, visit the website at www.perquimansarts.org.
Members’ Show Coming August 24
PAL will host its 25th Annual Members’ Show this year. The show is open to all members of Perquimans Arts League, whether or not your work has been juried for the gallery.
There is an entry fee of $25 for up to 3 pieces. If you are not a current member, you may enter the show by joining prior to the drop-off date on August 17, 18 and 19. The prospectus is available online at www.perquimansarts.org/membershow.html. The prospectus will not be mailed to members this year.
Free Stuff
There will be a free food, diaper & wipes, hygiene, sock giveaway on August 8 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Southside Plaza, 1363 US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City NC (right next to the Pasquotank Animal Hospital). Please bring birth certificate or child for diapers and wipes.