A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Pending state approval, Elaine Riddick Charter School is poised to open its doors for the first time in the fall. School seeks students grades K-3 to enroll at the new school located at 1054 Harvey Point Road.
School leaders met recently with the State Board of Education Charter School Advisory Committee to discuss their plans. Committee told school administrators to return in June to provide an update on progress as to meeting enrollment goals, hiring a teaching staff and completing other pressing issues related to the facility’s needs that demand attention before any school bells can ring in the fall.
Perquimans Weekly reached out to school leaders for comment and has collected a treasure trove of documents, all public record, related to the school’s founding. More on this story will appear in the next edition.
Met Hertford Rotary Club’s leadership Jacqueline Kretzer and Winfield Boyer at Albemarle Plantation. Food was excellent and I recommend what my wife Nicole had for lunch, the oyster po’ boy sandwich from the Clubhouse Restaurant.
Learned that Kretzer retired a couple of years ago after a long impressive career with the US Postal Service. Boyer has embraced a storied life that included stints as a high school history teacher, ad sales and businessman.
Being that lunch took place at Albemarle Plantation, I asked about how to bridge the divide between those folks and Hertford because I want to break away from the perception that the Perquimans Weekly is primarily a newspaper just for folks in town.
Perquimans County boasts a population of around 13,000 souls with around 2,000 people living in Hertford, so it makes good sense to reach out to peopled places like Albemarle Plantation, Bethel, New Hope, Winfall and Woodville.
Though like the newspaper, Hertford Rotary touches all corners of the county, Kretzer and Boyer too have expressed plans to better connect the club’s membership.
Through our conversation, we noted that there are a lot of impressive people living in Perquimans County ranging from a longtime retired congressman to a top television producer known worldwide for Forensic Files. Hertford’s Mayor Earnell Brown has an impressive resume as does Joseph Hoffler, a county commissioner.
Hertford residents – mark your calendars for June 20 when there will be a scheduled power outage starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night. According to the town’s Public Works Department, power will be down between four and six hours so that Dominion Power can perform preventive maintenance to its substation that provides power to the town.
In other matters, my daughter and I toured Hertford’s waterfront via kayak on a sunny day. Showed her a lot of amazing homes on Front Street’s back porch. If plans to develop the waterfront ever come to fruition, town will be transformed in such a way that will pave the way toward economic development.
Cow got loose in the New Hope neck of the woods for a short time last week. Rather it be a cow than a beagle who is enduring quarantine.
Obtained a bunch of tax documents, information that is public record, which shows how much some folks owe in back property taxes, fines and fees. How does one go 10 years without paying property taxes?
Interesting reading, particularly as these property records provide some context about those folks who are raising the banner against gentrification in Hertford.