A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Perquimans County High School has a new principal, Mickey Drew.
Previously, Drew worked as principal at Central Elementary within Elizabeth-City/Pasquotank Public Schools before returning to Pirates’ country.
Drew began his career in teaching in 1996 where he spent 18 years teaching all areas of science including AP Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Physical Science and Earth Science as well as serving as a coach in Camden County and Martin County.
Drew served two years as assistant principal at Perquimans County High School from 2012-2014 and then moved on to serve as a principal with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools for six years at Central Elementary and as director of Federal Programs and Special Projects.
Drew follows in the footsteps of Pirates’ principal Wayne Price, who is now principal of Washington County Early College High School.
Have PQ Schools administrator James Bunch in your prayers. He’s in the hospital in Greenville.
Speaking of prayers, offer those to the family of former PQ Schools Superintendent Dwayne Stallings, who passed Aug. 9 – his mother, Anna Faye Stallings, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12. See obituaries page A2.
In other news, a rally has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24, to protest how there is no Black principal in Perquimans County’s four schools and also the low performance rates by Black students taught within those schools.
Organized by the local chapter of the NAACP, the protest is to start at 6 p.m. at the county’s Board of Education office on Edenton Road.
Local businessman Tony Riddick penned a letter to the editor listing reasons why Hertford Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Ashley Hodges should resign. Because Hodges is a public figure same as Governor Cooper or any other office holder, Riddick is entitled to share his opinion on the matter same as folks do when talking about President Trump.{/div}Agree or disagree with Riddick’s opinion, that page’s space belongs to the community, so if inspired, send a letter to the editor at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Saw Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon and Julie M. Solesbee, Public Information Officer/ Grants Manager/ AEMT for PQ EMS watching and assisting students as they entered the high school. Top notch folks.
Prep football season starts in February!? Yep. See related story on page B1. Going to be different without football and other sports this fall.
Assistant District Governor Russ Haddad spoke to Hertford Rotary at the group’s meeting Tuesday. He introduced the District Governor Spencer Stanley who presented some awards to this group of distinguished Rotarians. More on that in a future edition.
Saw Sandra Sperry the other day. Sperry is regent of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution – a group that has members in Perquimans and Chowan counties among other places near and far.
If memory serves me correct, Sperry has held many offices during the past 48 years of service with the NSDAR including State Chairman of The Flag of the United States of America Committee and also the Assistant Editor of the Tarheel Patriot State Newsletter.
Phillip McMullan Jr. has added his skill with a pen to assist producing another book, “The Oldest Brick House in North Carolina ; English Settlers, Quakers and the 1730 Newbold White House.”
Book’s front cover features a photo of the Newbold White House and says it is edited by McMullan and H. John Ernst III. Congrats!
Book to be published by Pamlico and Albemarle Publishing and sold to benefit the Perquimans County Restoration Association. Unless the murder hornets come early, more details about the book’s release will follow in a future edition of the Perquimans Weekly.