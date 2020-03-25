A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
First, since our high school sports coverage is going to be … harder … in the days ahead, we thought we’d try something new on B1 – see the front page of the second section of the Perquimans Weekly.
Since we are enduring tough times, folks’ thoughts turn to God for answers, so I sought out pastors for their wisdom and guidance.
Also, because many of our readers, who attend church on Sunday, but do not use Facebook or social media, they are unlikely to see the streamed worship services that have become more common in recent weeks.
And quite honestly, Facebook’s algorithm, which decides what posts are spread near and far, is not necessarily the best means of spreading God’s message or helping businesses advertise, but that’s a discussion for another day.
So that folks can embrace the Word, we’ve asked for Sunday sermons to be printed in the newspaper – as best as we can with the space we have available.
If your pastor and congregation want your Sunday sermon featured, email mlayton@ncweeklies.com
We’re not going to assign a word length, but recognize that sometimes more is less and less is more.
Speaking of church, churches all over North Carolina rang church bells at noon Sunday as a display of unity and hope for our community. That was something – hopefully this will continue and become a tradition, whether times are good or bad.
More good news – Perquimans Board of Education Chairwoman Anne White – I like how she’s always in good spirits – announced last week that Robert Banks, a custodian at Hertford Grammar, got thousands of vote – if memory serves me correct; 30,000 votes – to be ranked ninth statewide for the NC School Heroes Contest. Do you know that means?
Yep – cha-ching! Ten winners – each NC School Hero winner gets $10,000 and each NC School Hero winner’s affiliated school will win $10,000. Each winning hero’s nominator will win $1,000.
And here are a few words/email from some our readers regarding the Perquimans Weekly and the changes made to publish on Thursday, more pages too:
“You are doing such an amazing job with the paper. It’s informative and timely. I really look forward to reading it each week and I believe that it’s a great decision for it to come out on Thursday. Thank you so much for enriching our lives.” – Chris Lane
“Good issue. I also like the changes. I hear lots of compliments on what you have brought it to. Must be doing well to increase pages.” – Billy Rowell
“Good issue – thx for your wonderful commitment” – Gary Lico
“Like the changes and the new direction at the newspaper” – Alan Lennon – Perquimans County Commissioner
Check out our kids’ page on A6 and the new ad/obit deadlines for when we begin publishing on Thursday next week.
In other news, this message bears repeating, particularly as Coastal Carolina Family Practice of Hertford has been in a teleconference with the CDC and the powers-that-be:
Coastal Carolina Family Practice remains open and dedicated to serving our community.
In the interest of expanding our care to the community during this time as of this week in addition to regular office visits and services, the clinic will be offering telehealth visits. Patients just need to call the front desk and schedule their appointment and a provider can connect with them and perform regular visits via their computer or smartphone.
In the interest of protecting the well patients from the sick patients, the clinic asks that patients that are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory systems to please call our office at 252.426.5711 ext. 221 pr 225 prior to coming in so that our office can make arrangements to care for you.
Clinic is still performing secure isolation room testing but due to a shortage of testing supplies, it is unable to put a drive-thru service into place at this time. For those in our community that are not currently active/established patients in our office who are concerned about whether they have symptoms of coronavirus due to updates in legislation, the clinic is able to do a new patient visits to help assess your symptoms at this time.
If you currently have an upcoming appointment and do not feel comfortable waiting for your appointment during this time and would feel more comfortable waiting in your car until your provider is ready to please just let our front desk know when you arrive and we are happy to accommodate you.
Thank you so much for the privilege of continuing to allow us to serve you and please know that the clinic is here for all of our community every step of the way.
In recent weeks, I’ll admit I’ve come more to realize that the virus knows no boundaries, real or imagined. Virus has spread to small towns, not just those crowded open borders places where folks sip espresso and do nothing as someone poops on the streets while smugly telling us how to live.
Last week, the virus touched down in Elizabeth City with one reported case. Tragic. See that story, page A3.
I’m not the type of journalist who would ever “out” the people involved for the sake of a story.
Journalism done right is a balancing act between the public’s right to know and common sense. In this case, since all precautions and preventative actions have been taken with a quarantine and more, the affected public can rest at ease while at the same time, the individual’s right to privacy and safety remain intact.
In other matters, per Rotarian William Stevenson, Hertford Rotary Club has had to suspend the preparation of tax returns until the State of Emergency is concluded. All current appointments are cancelled.
“We are not sure when we will be able to restart the program,” Stevenson said.
The tax filing deadline has been moved from April 15 until July 15 and the requirement to pay any tax due has been moved to July 15th as well without interest or penalty. Unfortunately any anticipated refund can’t be received until the return is filed. The Hertford Rotary Club will make an announcement when the program can be restarted.
I’m posting these cancellations for the sake of history – when folks look back over these pages within the Perquimans Weekly years from now. That said, unless you live under a rock deep in the swamps of Hyde County, which is probably the best quarantine location at least until mosquito season starts, folks know that most everything has been cancelled because of COVID-19 – the ChiCom virus. Most events – probably everything – are cancelled this season, maybe longer.
Riverbash in April has been cancelled this year – that’s something. That annual event has been a staple of Hertford for more than a few years.
Due to the restraints on gatherings, the Forestburg Ruritan Club will not be holding its Pancake-Sausage Breakfast on April 4.
“We hope things will be better by May 2nd so we can see you all that morning. Thank you for your support each month of our breakfast. We look forward to seeing you in May,” Vera Harrell said.
Also, Bethel Volunteer Fire Department‘s annual barbecue that was to be held on April 4 has been cancelled. Though the BVFD will provide ticket refunds between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the fire station, this country editor is hoping that ticket holders will just let the fire department keep the money. Volunteer firefighters do a lot for our community.
Per the Countryside Church of Christ, the Diggles Family Concert scheduled for Sunday Night, March 29 has been postponed. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you.
Per Ed Sanford at the Perquimans Arts League: This is to inform all of our members, friends and supporters that PAL will be closing our gallery effective Saturday March 21st (our last day of operations is Friday March 20th) The COVID-19 virus pandemic is extremely serious. We are following the guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities regarding social distancing. I firmly believe that, as a nation, we will overcome this crisis and restore our collective lives to normalcy. It is my hope that everyone is taking the necessary steps to protect yourselves and your families. When we receive an “all clear” from the appropriate authorities, we will provide further information on our reopening. Thanks for everyone’s patience and support. I look forward to announcing our return to normal operations.
Just a reminder: Perquimans Weekly, Chowan Herald and Daily Advance were closed to the public arting at 7 a.m. Monday (March 15) until further notice so as to protect the employees and minimize the potential for spreading the COVID-19 virus from walk-in or transient traffic. Heck, everybody has closed their doors of late – daily, Church Street in Hertford and Broad Street in Edenton are as quiet as they are on Sunday mornings.
Should you need to contact the Chowan Herald/Perquimans Weekly, email address for Miles Layton is mlayton@ncweeklies.com and Nicole Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com
Chowan Herald’s main phone number is 252-482-4418.
Perquimans Weekly’s main phone number is 252-426-5728
Daily Advance’s main phone number is 252-335-0841
Ad representative Bev Alexander can be reached at balexander@ncweeklies.com and/or 252-404-2161.
Customer Care (subscriptions, legals and obituaries) can be reached at 252-329-9505 or customercare@apgenc.com.
Thank you for your cooperation.