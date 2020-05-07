Round-up: Shop Local and Zoom

A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Shop local – support our local businesses be it restaurants, gas stations, pharmacies or whatever.
Traveled to Story’s Seafood for the first time. Been meaning to go for awhile. Lizzy Story’s story inspired me to try out her family’s business. Good fish and shrimp. Won’t have to travel to Columbia anymore to get fresh fish.
Like Captain Bob’s, Story’s Seafood is known far and wide across Perquimans County and northeast NC. Same is true with Layden’s Country Store out in Belvidere.
Per restaurants, there are many places that deserve a look in our area no matter when King Cooper lifts his unpopular job killing edict. Thank God most places are still doing carryout.
Hertford’s new utility bill gives the citizens more information about their utilities and the usage.
“We have gotten many compliments on the information that the new bill gives the citizens.” Town Manager Pam Hurdle said. “We also had many calls of clarity on how to read the bill and all callers have clear understanding of the new layout of the bill and the information it contains.”
Speaking of Town Council, nope, Councilman Frank Norman did not apologize during Monday’s meeting to Mayor Earnell Brown about his recent remarks where he referred to her as Hitler. Monday, Brown and Norman sparred over a few items, such as revisions of the agenda and the K9 policy, but there was no name calling. Still, it’s certain that their exchanges were eye-rolling for many viewers.
To learn about another matter arising from town council, see this week’s Opinion page A4 where Joseph Hoffler talks about Councilman Quentin Jackson’s recent appointment to the ABC Board. A retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, Hoffler offers straight talk in no uncertain terms about how he feels about the matter.
Last week I went deep into the county to help someone, maybe make a parent happy, by placing in a mailbox a recent edition of the Perquimans Weekly that featured their son. Wide open spaces out by New Hope. Refreshing. Social distancing is probably pretty easy in that neck of the woods.
During the trip, I drove by New Hope United Methodist Church, the oldest Methodist Church in Perquimans County. Church celebrated its bicentennial in 2009. Pastor Carroll Bundy leads the worship service at this country church.
Methodist churches near and far can trace their origins to 1800s when Wesley’s ways swept the state. During one trip through town with my youngest son, he remarked about how nice Hertford United Methodist Church looks.
Superintendent Tanya Turner was hired by the Perquimans Board of Education about a year ago in May of 2019. Though the Chowan folks were sad to see her go, they understood that you don’t pass up an opportunity to take on a leadership role in your hometown.
Since coming to this neck of the woods, Turner has transformed the school system. She starts her day early, works a long shift and then attends sports and other happenings at the end of the day so by all accounts, morale is up among students, staff and teachers.
Vanora Brothers called the other day to see if I could find out more her kin, Wiley Payton, who may have been the first African-American employee at the Chowan Herald, not the Perquimans Weekly as I wrote last week.
Based on conversations I’ve had with knowledgeable folks in Edenton, my gut feeling tells me that Wiley probably did work for the Chowan Herald, though I’m going to have do some digging to learn more.
One bright spot, Anne Benton of Hertford Live fame and Councilman Quentin Jackson went walking together to pick up trash Saturday morning. That’s good news. By multiple accounts, town’s streets needed a bit of spring cleaning. Town’s Public Works is working hard, but folks need to give a hoot and not pollute.
Speaking of Town government, coverage of local government meetings by Zoom is … a change. One recent night in the command center, I was watching Hertford Town Council with a close eye on a Board of Education meeting.
Across the kitchen table, my wife was watching Edenton Town Council to cover that story for the Chowan Herald. A den mother for Cub Scout/Boy Scout Pack #164, she was also paying close attention to a scout meeting conducted via Zoom too.
Our kids are using Zoom or other programs to connect with teachers and friends from school.
Zoom allows my wife and I – working editors/journalists – to be in at least two places at once – that’s amazing. And Facebook allows us to reach out to folks across the county to get news – that’s efficiency and effectiveness in practice.
And video segments posted to Facebook or YouTube add to the quality of our newspapers.
Technological and workflow developments allow us to bend space and time. Work smarter, not harder.
How about this for technology – once upon a time, I was managing editor of the New Bern Sun-Journal and Kinston Free Press along with a few weeklies in that end of the state.
Due to a unique set of circumstances, I was able to manage all these newspapers via laptop computer and speak to staff using a cellphone while simultaneously writing/editing the Chowan Herald.
Mornings, I would ask reporters to cover certain things and then I’d edit their stories after they were placed in the “cloud.” Also, I talked to page designers in Iowa and/or Austin, Texas.
If a powerful storm had come through to knock out the electricity, most of the newspapers between New Bern and Edenton would’ve been screwed.
I used two laptops to organize and manage the workflow. My wife worked across from me to direct content flow to the Chowan Herald.
Seeing technology interplay with coverage of multiple meetings via Zoom brought back some good memories of those days when wires criscrossed tables and computer monitors were placed everywhere, especially when we went to the beach to work.
In other matters, I’m proud to say that I’ll be attending graduate school at West Virginia University – Go Mountaineers!
Using Zoom and other online programs, I’ll be taking classes within the NewStart program, a local news ownership initiative, created by WVU’s Reed College of Media in collaboration with the West Virginia Press Association, which has a mission to recruit, train and support the next generation of community newspaper owners and publishers across the country.