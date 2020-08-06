A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, St. Paul AME Zion, located at 329 Dobbs Street, Hertford, will be giving away food and offering free COVID-19 testing.
Partnering with HUB Laboratories/Ottendorf, testing will be conducted by nurses/health care professionals. Testing is FREE, no insurance needed – just bring identification.
Folks will be giving out frozen food, hamburger meat and grocery items.
Pastor Todd French said testing and the food giveaway will take place outside the church.
“We’re doing this as part of our community outreach and as an effort to try to stop the virus,” he said. “Food ministry is a blessing too.”
Praise God for this church and its blessings to be able to provide this service to the community. More good news like this is what we all need!
See Vacation Bible School photos on pages B1 and B2 – a good way to instill faith in a new generation of Christians.
School is around the corner, so Perquimans Weekly columnist Ashlea White-Davis wrote a column about school supplies. Remember Trapper Keepers, Star Wars backpacks and getting the 64-pack of different colored Crayola crayons?
In other news, congrats to Jill Cohen, Career and Technical Education (CTE) Director with Perquimans County Schools, who has been named the Regional CTE Director of the Year. She deserves the honor. Another note about Cohen, she is an accomplished sailor. Her videos showing her and her husband navigating the Albemarle Sound are inspiring to would-be mariners.
Beach Boys sang about ‘Surfing Safari’... but this was probably not what they had in mind.
Sunday with Isaias perched off the coast, wind speed increased thus offering an opportunity to go surfing/sailing.
My kayak/surfboard has a sail, so after launching from a sandy beach in Bertie County, I crossed the mouth of the Chowan River, then headed for the open water of the Albemarle Sound.
As the wind picked up, the sail strained as I rode atop the white caps, 5-foot swells, maybe bigger, that pushed me across the Sound.
My “boat” was beginning to become more and more water logged as I cut through the waves. Some crashed behind me, while others washed around me as I paddled hard to get closer to shore.
For more than a mile, I paddled in the shallows where there are many cedar tree trunks above and below the brackish water by St. John’s Island.
I searched the shoreline for a quiet cove that wasn’t getting smacked by waves nor appeared to be inhabited by snakes or other wildlife. For a long time, there was no place to shore up that suited me.
However, after a large wave washed over the board, I decided that any port in a storm would do, so I made my way to shore. When I stepped in the shallow water by the shoreline, I discovered a muddy bottom that didn’t seem to end. Fortunately, there were tree roots that allowed me to get to brush-filled, tree lined dry ground of sorts.
As I was pulling the waterlogged boat to shore, some of the sail’s rigging snapped. Though I could paddle the rest of the way, it would be more difficult to paddle parallel to the waves.
In contrast, sailing at the proper angle would better allow me to go with the flow of the wind and waves – a flow that matters greatly in open water.
After applying a bit of gorilla tape to the rigging, I launched back into the Sound and began looking for that sweet spot where the wind and waves could take me to the closest port, Edenton.
It was critical to get the front end of the “board” aimed so that not only was the wind at my back, but the board atop the waves – riding parallel but with a slight nod to the front – surfing!
While it was daunting work – a lot of straining and stretching (yoga) – I found the wind and rode atop some really wicked waves as I passed the last channel marker and crossed Edenton Bay – it was sweet.
Made it to the Queen Anne Bridge by Water Street, alive, wet and well. Won’t do that again.
Thanks be to God!