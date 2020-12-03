Round-up: Town Hall and Toys for Tots

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Per Sarah Williams, there will be a Toys for Tots ‘Stuff a Patrol Car’ set up between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the end of Saturday’s parade at The Landings of Albemarle. Drop off toys at Landings and help fill a patrol car with toys to benefit a local child in need. Donate a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. For more information, contact Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership at 252-482-3035.
Officer Dean Polumbo recently joined the Hertford Police Department. Welcome to town. This country editor’s eyes have noticed more than a few changes to HPD’s duty roster within the last year. Interesting...
Even more interesting, the state Auditor’s Office may be investigating Hertford Town Hall. Responding to a tip, Perquimans Weekly sent an email Nov. 20 to the auditor’s office asking for more information.
General Counsel to the State Auditor’s Office Judy Estevez replied via email Nov. 23 to the inquiry by saying, “Thank you for your email. However, our office will neither confirm nor deny that such investigation is in progress.”
That kind of an answer is enough to stir more questions, so the newspaper will report more as this story develops.
Let’s not forget that earlier this year, the state Treasurer’s Office analyzed an audit that revealed “serious operational problems” within the Town of Hertford’s finances during the 2018/2019 fiscal year.
Dudley Powers of South Africa was the guest speaker at Rotary Club of Hertford’s Tuesday meeting. Powers talked about a movement to keep big business out of small towns not just because it harms Main Street America’s bottom line, but the quality of life. Remember this holiday season, shop local!
Per Sara Winslow, the last piling of the new bridge was pounded into the ground last week. The bridge replacement is part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s $57 million project to upgrade and improve U.S. 17 Business/N.C. 37 between Hertford and Winfall in northern Perquimans County.
No word yet as to what’s going to happen to the old S-Bridge, but NC Representative Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, is working on the matter in Raleigh. Local folks too are making plans so that maybe it will be placed by Missing Mill Park instead of being turned into scrap metal.
Other day, Kuldeep Rawat, dean of Elizabeth City State’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, shared some good news. As most people are aware, there is a COVID-19 vaccine that will soon be readily available next year. ECSU has a special refrigerator that can store the vaccine when it’s ready for distribution across the region, Rawat said. ECSU’s refrigerator is no ordinary family refrigerator, but specially manufactured one that can cool things down to at least 80 below zero.
Joking, but I wonder if the vaccine will be administered/distributed as pop sickle sticks? I like the sour apple flavored pop sickle sticks.
Speaking of the virus, free COVID-19 testing will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at the Perquimans County Health Department. Free food boxes available too. Resourceful Clinic Lab and PC Health Department collaborated to make this event possible. For more information, contact (252) 337-6716. If transportation to the site is needed, contact (704) 780-7500.
In other news, this country editor needs someone to loan me around $265K so as our family can purchase Creecy-Skinner-Whedbee House at 101 Punch Alley, Hertford, located a shop hop away from the S-Bridge.
One of the town’s premier homes, the Zillow listing says:
Hertford’s earliest surviving house believed to be constructed in 1775 weatherboard cladding, gable-end roofs, double-tier porches, and exterior-end chimneys, the Creecy-Skinner-Whedbee House holds so much history and character while overlooking the river from all sides!
This beauty has remained in the same family for all of these years & is now looking for new owners to continue the memories while making it your own! HUGE rooms, unbelievable storage, 3 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, 3rd floor, downstairs bedroom, natural gas, corner lot, detached garage & remains in EXCELLENT condition!
Eh, who am I kidding? If I had the kind of cash needed to purchase a showplace like this, I’d use the money buy a bigger boat, change my name, move to a Mediterranean sea port, drink wine, dine on fresh fish, olives and cheese.
A hidden gem of a town, Hertford has a lot of nice homes for sale. See real estate agent Stacey White of Elizabeth City for information.
