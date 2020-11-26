A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Town Councilman Frank Norman is spearheading the Toys for Tots Program. Please reach out to Norman at fnorman@townofhertfordnc.com for details. Last year was a great success.
Toys for Tots, a 70-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season.
The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime.
Speaking of making a difference, see Skip Matthews letter on our Opinion page about the Salvation Army – A4. Because of COVID-19, there’ll be no local Salvation Army bell ringing this year.
“It’s that time of year again; time to enjoy the season and time to remember those for whom the season may not be so joyful without your help,” he said.
In other news, per Sherie Cartwright with the Forestburg Ruritan Club, the club will NOT be having their monthly pancake breakfast on December 5.
“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and want you all to know how much we appreciate your support over the years and ESPECIALLY during these last few months of take-out only,” she said. “We will keep you informed when we have the next one. We would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy holiday season!”
In sports news, Perquimans middle and high school’s fall sports season is underway. That means we have begun rebooting the newspaper’s sports coverage starting this week. See the B section for stories and photos from various teams. If you’re a coach or parent with a camera, reach out to me at mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Perquimans Recreation Department is holding a Santa Streak – 5K run/walk – between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Rec. Dept.
As always, send news tips or gossip this way to mlayton@ncweeklies.com
Being that this edition is published the week of Thanksgiving, what am I thankful for? Three kids, wife, good friends, two dogs, a sailboat and other watercraft, a nice home and a job I believe in.
Last weekend, we spent time in Colonial Williamsburg, thanks to a friend. Much thx! Twas nice to get away. Bruton Episcopal Church was closed; Sunday services to be held virtually.
I was hoping to sit in Founding Father Thomas Jefferson’s pew and reflect on what he might think of current events, be it the government’s approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 or about presidential election as he knew quite a bit about politics. Google Election of 1800 and maybe watch the Broadway musical “Hamilton” if it is still available on Disney.
Someday, our family will return to Williamsburg, maybe make it a tradition each Thanksgiving.