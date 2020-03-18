A round-up of Perquimans County...
A lot of things are shifting because of the coronavirus, so bear with us during these trying times.
First, read this very important public service announcement from Coastal Carolina Family Practice of Hertford.
Please do not come into Coastal Carolina Family Practice if you are running a fever or are symptomatic of the COVID-19 Virus. Clinic is setting up a triage outside to screen any of its current patients that are symptomatic. The drive through will be open as soon as possible from 3-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with anticipated expanded hours. Please call before coming 426-5711 ext: 221 and 225.
“It is very important to be patient realizing that we are trying to do the very best we can,” said Chris Lane of Coastal Carolina Family Practice. “We are being inundated with phone calls. If you are not symptomatic, please stay home if at all possible. Isolation is the best way to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”
In other news, Hertford United Methodist‘s Lord’s Table that runs between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays is canceled today (March 18) and next week (March 25).
And Piney Woods Friends Meeting has canceled all services and activities until April 1.
Lot of houses of worship are streaming their Sunday services, so go online to check things out. Yeah, it’s different not being in church, but you can watch these sermons in your pajamas if you want. And you can check out the different church services.
First Responders Ball scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.
The Perquimans Weekly, Chowan Herald and Daily Advance are closed to the public starting at 7 a.m. Monday until further notice so as to protect the employees and minimize the potential for spreading the Covid-19 virus from walk-in or transient traffic.
Let me say again, the newspaper is not closing, just taking the same precautions as everyone else.
Should you need to contact the Perquimans Weekly, email address for Miles Layton is mlayton@ncweeklies.com. That’s the best way to reach me, Facebook too.
Perquimans Weekly’s main phone number is 252-426-5728
Chowan Herald’s main phone number is 252-482-4418.
Daily Advance’s main phone number is 252-335-0841
Ad representative Bev Alexander can be reached at balexander@ncweeklies.com and/or 252-404-2161.
Customer Care (subscriptions, legals and obituaries) can be reached at 252-329-9505 or customercare@apgenc.com.
Thank you for your cooperation.
And here’s this from Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown:
No known cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in the town of Hertford and we have not issued a State of Emergency. Until the decision is made to do so Hertford is consistent with Perquimans County, following the same guidance provided by the “ARHS Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 6.
Town Council approved a Coronavirus Policy for all Hertford employees.
The Mayor and Town Manager will be meeting with the PQ County, EMS, and Mayor Winfall to ensure partnership, address issues and communications.
Up to date information will be provided on the Hertford website. However, we will not only use social media, but distribute hard copy information to our citizens who are not on social media.
We are also reaching out to our Public Housing Authority and the School Superintendent to ensure partnership in this crisis.
I am asking our citizens to please remember our children and seniors. When possible, those who can to please donate food and necessities, etc., to our local food banks. There are eight “open door food pantry Hertford NC” locations. Also, check on your neighbors, ensure they have their prescriptions filled and can get to their doctor appointments.
In other news, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced several directives today affecting the operation of the North Carolina court system aimed at protecting public safety during the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
In an order entered today, the Chief Justice has directed that local courts postpone most cases in district and superior court for at least 30 days. While the work of the courts must continue and courthouses remain open, the first priority of the court system must be the health and safety of the public and of the employees who serve them.
“We must be proactive in taking steps to prioritize the health and safety of our fellow North Carolinians while also maintaining the integrity of our judicial system,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “Today’s order will allow us to drastically reduce the exposure caused by crowded sessions of court, which often bring hundreds of people at a time into our courthouses.”
Although the superior courts and district courts remain open, effective Monday, March 16, superior court and district court proceedings will be rescheduled for at least 30 days, with some exceptions. These exceptions include (see more in the Supreme Court Order)
- The proceeding will be conducted remotely;
- The proceeding is necessary to preserve the right to due process of law (e.g., a first appearance or bond hearing, the appointment of counsel for an indigent defendant, a probation hearing, a probable cause hearing, etc.);
- The proceeding is for the purpose of obtaining emergency relief (e.g., a domestic violence protection order, temporary restraining order, juvenile custody order, judicial consent to juvenile medical treatment order, civil commitment order, etc.); or
- The senior resident superior court judge, chief business court judge, or chief district court judge determines that the proceeding can be conducted under conditions that protect the health and safety of all participants.
This emergency directive does not apply to any proceeding in which a jury has already been empaneled or to any grand juries already empaneled. It also does not prohibit a judge or other judicial officer from exercising any in chambers or ex parte jurisdiction conferred by law upon that judge or judicial officer, as provided by law.
Additionally, the superior courts and district courts are encouraged to liberally grant additional accommodations to parties, witnesses, attorneys, and others with business before the courts who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
All counties will post a notice at all court facilities directing any person who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 to not enter the courthouse. Any person who has likely been exposed and has business before the courts should contact the clerk of superior court’s office by telephone or other remote means for further instruction.
As the courts work to postpone thousands of cases, court officials will notify parties and their attorneys of new hearing and trial dates.
The Judicial Branch will be providing continuous updated information and answers to frequently asked questions on our website, NCcourts.gov. The public is encouraged to visit the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Updates page as a first resort to determine if a question can be answered without calling the local courthouse.
Online court services are available for handling some court business, including citation services, paying your ticket, court payments, signing up for court date notifications and reminders, eFiling court documents for certain courts and case types, and more.
Lastly, I’m burying this nugget in the bottom of this column for our most dedicated readers.
My read from talking to various folks is that school closures, libraries and much more will linger for many weeks if not months as this thing takes its course, so buckle up because its going to be a bumpy ride.
Growing up, I spent a lot of time with my great grandmother, who could recall the great Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. Things in rural North Carolina were different then, particularly as transportation was limited, but it was something that she remembered, much like the Great Depression and the war years.
Grandmother had a strength of spirit about her that was forged by surviving history.
If this thing takes a turn for the worse, I suspect that some day some of us may look back, nod our heads and speak in quiet tones to our grandchildren about this chapter of our lives.
I want to be optimistic, but like my great grandparents who knew a thing or two about what it takes to endure tough times, I’ve made plans and I am watching events closely as things unfold. A song by Hank Williams, Jr. (Bocephus) comes to mind – “A Country Boy Can Survive.”