A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Pirates’ Class of 2020 alumnus Alli Copeland recently served as a commencement marshal for the NC State University’s Class 2021.
If memory serves me correct, Copeland is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a minor in Business Administration. Also, Copeland is a Goodnight Scholar and part of the University Honors Program and she is involved on campus with Pre-Health Club, Pre-Dental Club, and as the First Year Student Representative of the Students of Life Sciences Club.
As I’ve said before, it’s not the size of the school that necessarily matters to success, but the passion and drive to achieve that matters more.
In other news, Prom King was Avery Biggs and the Prom queens Maci Denson, Natalie Corprew and Sarah Jordan. See prom photos pages A6 and B1. Since there is a trio of deserving queens, that begs the question – why are there three prom queens?
Pirates’ Principal Mickey Drew explained that when the students voted for their choice among the candidates for queen, the end result was a three-way tie.
Recently, Perquimans School District recognized Crystal Seymour for being named the Hertford Grammar School Teacher of the Year, PCMS teacher Courtney Bailey as that school’s Teacher of the Year and Sylvia Carver was named the PCHS Teacher of the Year. Congrats!
Also on Tuesday morning, Town Manager Pam Hurdle spoke to the Rotary Club of Hertford. Thanks for your time!
Last note as to Rotary, I don’t have the super-confirmed spellings of the Students of the Month for May, so that’ll be in next week’s paper.