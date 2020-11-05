Round-up: Veterans Day Canceled

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
The annual Perquimans County Veterans Day observance Nov. 11 conducted by Hertford American Legion Post 126 has been canceled this year due to the current COVID-19 situation and current imposed restrictions, per post 126 commander and past NC Department of North Carolina Vice Commander Ken Rominger.
Post Commander Rick Caporale related that the cancellation was a disappointment since both our Memorial Day and now Veterans Day observances had to be canceled.
The commander said the post will put up its flag display at the courthouse monument that honors the county’s military veterans. A small tribute is planned, but will involve only a few people. A small observance will be held at the monthly meeting of the post.
Veterans Day, observed Nov. 11 of each year, honors all veterans, who have served, or are serving, in our military today. It is also an opportunity to recognize their families, who in their own way sacrifice in support of their spouses, sons, and daughters.
This is the first-time ever, that either of the observances had not been held.
“We will certainly welcome and be ready to resume these observances in the future,” Caporale said.
Tom Koelzer died the other day, Nov. 1; probably he’s playing golf with the angels as this column is being written.
Perquimans Weekly interviewed Koelzer and his wife Shannon in April. Before the couple moved to Perquimans County in 2008 to escape shoveling snow during those cold Michigan winters, Tom served four years in the Navy and worked as an engineer with General Motors for 33 years.
Put simply, Tom was a brave man, battling pancreatic cancer; treatments that weakened his immune system. Rather than focus on cancer or sit in a basement worrying about the spectre of COVID-19, Tom chose to embrace life, the people and friendships that he’s made – the things that really matter in life.
“I know my time here has been shortened so I try to strengthen my relationship with my wife and friends,” Koelzer said in April.
Perquimans Weekly columnist William Rowell’s tribute to Koelzer appears on page B1.
Upon hearing the news of Koelzer’s death, Perquimans Weekly columnist Claude Milot offered this tribute to his friend.
“He was an extraordinary individual,” said Milot, one of Koelzer’s neighbors. “There already has been an outpouring of tributes as well as expressions of grief among his many friends. It is a privilege to have known this marvelous individual here at the Plantation. Such a fine human being is irreplaceable. He will be missed.”
Milot spoke of a longstanding tradition at Albemarle Plantation.
“Whenever a member of the Sound Golf Links passes, a day is chosen to honor his memory with a simple ceremony,” he said. “His fellow golfers, men and women, line up, side by side along the 18th fairway to hear a brief eulogy. Then all of us, one by one, will hit a ball into the water. I expect that in Tom’s case, the line of golfers will extend from the green all the way back to the tee.”
Public Service Announcement: Perquimans Weekly has gotten several notes from people saying folks, who were shopping in such and such store, were not wearing masks.
This newspaper is dedicated to common courtesy. Wear a mask at the store, certainly in court. However, if you’re walking alone down an empty street, driving solo in your car or kayaking deep in the Albemarle Sound on a Sunday morning, it’s OK to take the mask off – apply common sense. Be courteous, kind and considerate.
Another election has come and gone, maybe. Does anyone remember the days when the candidates and their supporters, along with the media, waited for the results to be posted at the county Board of Elections office that was perhaps at a county courthouse?
These days, everyone hits the “refresh” buttons on their phones to get the latest vote counts during elections. It’s still a high energy night after the polls close and the ballots are counted, but it’s not the same.
In other news, Albemarle Resource and Conservation District reports algal bloom in the Perquimans River by the town docks in Hertford; eye shot of the S-Bridge. Usually, these blooms happen during the heat of summer; latest I’ve seen the green stuff in several years.
Per longtime reader Marjorie Rayburn, New Hope United Methodist Church will host a clothes closet from 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 7. Clothes are available at no charge. Donations of clothes in good condition are also accepted at this time. The church is located at 2098 New Hope Road. For information, call 333-7774 or 264-3810.
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for Caregivers and Family Members will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford. Group will adhere to Covid 19 guidelines (masks, social distancing). For information, call 252-333-7774.
Political candidates and their supporters – please retrieve your yard signs. Make America beautiful – again.
Lastly, Mayor Earnell Brown announced that she is reaching out to Congressional representatives and to the NC Department of Transportation’s management to repair Church Street, from highway 17 to the small bridge.