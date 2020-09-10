Round-up: Williams and History

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
Dropped off a copy of Perquimans Weekly to Sandy Sperry the other day, who is a contributing writer to our paper from time to time. Regent of the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sperry lives in a quiet neighborhood nestled between Bethel Creek and the Yeopim River.
Went to a yard sale Saturday held on behalf of former Perquimans Weekly editor Pete Williams, who passed away recently. According to Dave Silva, Pete had loads of photographs about local happenings stored on his computer. Pete was a talented photographer.
Silva and Guy Simmons said they hope to transform Pete’s images into a show someday for the Perquimans Arts League and maybe arrange for an exhibit at the library. Pete’s photos need to be preserved as part of the historical record for Perquimans County.
I’ll say again – subscribe to your local newspaper because Facebook doesn’t give a crap Perquimans County’s history. A subscription is only $35 a year plus tax – that’s a small price to pay to keep up on current community happenings.
Without a newspaper, there won’t be anyone to record our history – who was elected, the latest Pirates’ scores, events big and small. Perquimans Weekly was founded in November of 1934. Though the years, this newspaper has shared the “News from Next Door” week after week. That’s important if you want to know more about who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going.
A shout out of thanks goes to the 60+ members of Albemarle Chorale who make musical magic year round, especially at Christmas. Due to COVID-19, singing season is canceled this year. See story page B1.
Friday, there was an unplanned internet disruption that affected most of eastern NC. According to news accounts, someone working on the fiber optic line made a mistake that took us off the grid, more or less. Though it was hot and sunny, the outage caused what could be considered as a “snow day” for students and teachers trying to navigate internet based virtual learning.
In other news, NCWorks Awards of Distinction, given by the Governor’s Office, honor outstanding examples from the state’s workforce development system. The Northeastern Workforce Development Board (NWDB) is proud to announce that two Awards were designated for this region, which includes Outstanding Employer and another for Outstanding Young Adult.
David Meads of Hertford won the category of Outstanding Young Adult. According to his NCWorks NextGen Career Advisor, Erica Banks, “David Meads is a very humble and enthusiastic young adult. After earning his high school equivalency, he went on to College of Albemarle and enrolled in the Welding Technology Certification program, earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Meads participated in a NextGen Work Experience at Hoffer Flow and due to his work ethic, is currently completing On-The-Job Training program at Hoffer Flow providing him full time sustainable employment.”
CB’s Auto Tire & Service in Elizabeth City won in the category of Outstanding Employer. Amber Morse, Business Engagement Coordinator states, “CB’s Auto Tire & Service has served the Elizabeth City community for 11 years.
Owner Calvin Boone is dedicated to serving his community and youth population, as well as improving the local workforce by seeking out partnership opportunities with the NWDB to recruit and train future employees.”
NWDB and Perquimans Weekly congratulates David Meads and CB’s Auto Tire & Service on these achievements and wishes them continued success.
Treated my daughter Samantha to birthday cake flavored cone of ice cream Saturday at Woodard’s Pharmacy. She enjoyed it. I had a turkey sandwich, salt and vinegar potato chips and a Pepsi.
About two hours later, the family traveled off the grid to explore Hyde County. We’ve been to Swan Quarter many times, but this was the first time I kayaked the mainland shores of the Pamlico Sound. Did a sunset run followed by a more extensive trip the grassy islands at sunrise.
Saw a blue hand reaching out the water near a grassy cove. Thought it might be attached to a dead body, so I paddled over to investigate. Turns out it was just rubber glove filled with water that had probably been used to process shrimp or fish caught by the fishing fleet moored at the marina.
Send news tips or gossip to mlayton@ncweeklies.com