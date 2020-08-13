A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
School starts Monday, Aug. 17 – good luck!
This will be the weekly schedule as long as Perquimans Schools are in Plan B.
Perquimans Central: 8:05-3:15
Hertford Grammar: 7:55-3:10
Perquimans Middle School:
- Tuesday through Friday is 5th and 6th grade at PCMS 7:55-3:00
- 7th and 8th grade on Tuesday and Wednesday at PCHS is 9:30-1:30
Perquimans High School: 7:55-3:05
Monday: 9-12 is Face to Face at PCHS and K-8 is remote.
Tuesday: K-6 is Face to Face (K-2 at PCS, 3-4 at HGS, and 5-6 at PCMS)
- 7-8 is Face to Face at PCHS (9:30-1:30)
- 9-12 is remote.
Wednesday: K-6 is Face to Face (K-2 at PCS, 3-4 at HGS, and 5-6 at PCMS)
- 7-8 is Face to Face at PCHS (9:30-1:30)
- 9-12 remote
Thursday: K-6 is Face to Face (K-2 at PCS, 3-4 at HGS, and 5-6 at PCMS)
- 7-12 is remote
Friday: K-6 is Face to Face (K-2 at PCS, 3-4 at HGS, and 5-6 at PCMS)
- 7-12 is remote.
Last Thursday, St. Paul’s AME Zion Church gave away food and offered free COVID-19 testing.
Partnering with HUB Laboratories/Ottendorf, free testing was conducted by nurses/health care professionals.
Pastor Todd French said,”It went GREAT!! We serviced around 100 families getting food and had around 50 or so get tested! Very nice event.”
More Perquimans Class of 2020 graduation photos appear on page B1 – thanks for the submissions.
Per the Holiday Island Civic League, since North Carolina remains in Phase 2 due to the COVID-19, the league will not be having their first meeting of the 2020/2021 in September, but is insstead planning on having it in October.
Lot of trees damaged and people without power last week in the wake of Hurricane Isaias. Utility linemen and Town crews deserve praise for their quick response. See Mayor Earnell Brown’s letter of thanks on page A4.
Seems to be a wet August. Saturday made the region a bit wetter too. Monday, as this column as being written, there was thunder outside and a strong wind blowing through from the south.
Earthquake happened Sunday in the Sparta area up by the mountains. Registering a 5.1 on the Richter scale, the quake was the strongest the Tarheel state has had since 1916. Oddly, I was traveling through that part of the world on Sunday – didn’t feel anything.
On that note, so far we’ve had a hurricane, earthquake and pandemic in 2020 and the presidential election is less than three months away on Nov. 3; continues to be an eventful year.
Late last week, I kayaked rivers in Ohio and West Virginia – Ohio River being the biggest, Greenbrier the shallowest and most filled with rapids and the Hocking the most challenging when paddling against the current. As is my habit, I picked many newspaper along the way – we got it good in our area compared to many places. Some towns we visited – no newspaper – while others continue to survive and thrive.
On that note, we give thanks to our subscribers and advertisers who support the Perquimans Weekly.
“Thank you for transforming the Perquimans Weekly! I look forward to reading it each week,” Anne White, chairwoman of the Perquimans Board of Education.
Last Saturday, my daughter Samantha celebrated her 14th birthday. We got to do a bit of running up and down hills in Lynchburg, Virginia, as well as Lewisburg, W.Va.