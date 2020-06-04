A round-up of all things Perquimans County...
Graphic pornography is not something you see during Hertford Town Council meetings, but these are not ordinary times. Is heated rhetoric and racism on display from council members from time to time, yes, but not pornography.
Monday, when a hacker joined the council meeting, this anarchist called everyone “dicks” while he/she blocked the meeting so that everyone watching/participating could see a series of pornographic clips complimented by a hastily created Nazi swastika and badly drawn male genitalia.
And let’s just say the porn clips shown were of the variety that no one would want anyone to find in their internet search history.
And that’s not even the worst part. During the meeting, a hacker named “Emily” sent a message to 150 chat lines that said “George Floyd deserved it” written many times in sequence and mass printed the “N” word hundreds of times, insanity perhaps inspired by that “All work and no play ...” scene from the movie, “The Shining.”
Maybe it was Antifa working in conjunction with the Swamp and/or the Russians, but do NOT blame the tech failure on Councilman Quentin Jackson who hosts/organizes the meetings using Zoom, a common application that is used for meetings as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus – remember that!?
When Zoom was first being used for meetings by governments and to connect students to teachers during the pandemic, tech types voiced concerns that this format could be hacked and privacy compromised. Today’s technology makes it easier than ever to spy – entire industries are based on that invasion of privacy.
Governments gather metadata daily on citizens and foreign governments. Don’t believe me? Ask whistleblower Eric Snowden, who was born in Elizabeth City.
And I used to be – used to be – one of those journalists trained to dig a little deeper into the subject matter. Now ocean waves matter more to me than surfing the net.
Whoever hacked into the council meeting knew what they were doing as it took Jackson, an experienced tech type, a bit of time to forcefully disengage the hacker.
Council had to temporarily suspend the meeting so as to set up shop in a new chat room.
However, while the generic attack was widespread, the hacker did not appear to have initiated an infection that could have spread a virus to council and others viewing the meeting. But, it might be a good idea for Town Hall and others to do some deep cleaning tech style.
Though idle hands are the devil’s tools, why would any self respecting hacker willingly want to attack a Hertford Town Council meeting is a mystery to me or anyone who has ever had to endure these multi-hour filibusters.
Wonder if the hackers noticed how Jackson, who does not preside over council meetings, briefly muted Mayor Earnell Brown while she was talking?
Maybe the hackers wanted to know if council is going to sell the Tahoe to help balance the budget. Per Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges, the idea to sell the vehicle was presented during Monday's meeting as a method to balance the budget but obviously council can’t sell it until the final budget is passed and a resolution to sell the Tahoe is adopted by Council.
Hodges said an alternative was suggested that council transfer the vehicle to Public Works to fulfill a capital outlay request that council didn’t think it could otherwise fund, but again if council does that, it’ll need to figure out how to replace the lost revenue in order to balance the budget. So more discussion to come on this subject.
Long associated with driving the Tahoe to travel here and there, Councilman Jackson noted Monday night that the vehicle is actually worth about $73,000 rather than the $40,000 that Hodges used as a conservative figure when working on the budget.
If Town Hall could actually sell the vehicle for $73,000 then it would allow council to spend the extra $33,000 on things like more street maintenance or a park while keeping the budget balanced.
Still, if the vehicle is listed for sale, depending on a fair price, wouldn't it be a sweet ride? Vehicle can probably fit a couple of surf boards on the roof, sleeping bags inside and a bike on the back.
In other news, the Forestburg Ruritan Club will be holding its Pancake-Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Club Building (corner of Woodland Church and New Hope Roads). Breakfast will be carry out only. Price for adults $5, children $3.
In other matters, a tip that led to a search of the US Patent and Trademark office revealed that as of April 10, the phrase “PQ Strong” is trademark protected with the owner being Stephen McDonald of Winfall. That’s interesting.
As PQ Strong is a commonly used phrase by Pirates’ fans, the school system asked its attorney to look into the matter to learn that yes, McDonald can own this phrase. McDonald also owns PQ Tourism and PQ Republicans.
When I was in law school or working in the courts as a reporter, I never studied intellectual property case law nor wrote stories about those matters, though I hear that field of work can be lucrative. If I was ever going to trademark a phrase that I use often, it would be “sucks to be you.”
Temperance Hall is for sale. Circa 1851, the luxurious home located at 116 N. Front Street is listed for $475,000 according to Zillow/Howard Hanna. Looks like a nice house, so much so that it has been featured in ThisOldHouseLife.com. If I had the kind of money needed to buy a house like that, I’d buy a bigger boat instead, maybe one with cannons, a crew and a fly a Jolly Roger.
Perquimans County officials have canceled this year’s Fourth of July fireworks. The Chowan-Edenton Optimists Club fireworks are being postponed until later in the summer, date still to be determined.
Hertford residents – mark your calendars for June 20 when there will be a scheduled power outage starting at 11 p.m. Sunday night. According to the town’s Public Works Department, power will be down between four and six hours so that Dominion Power can perform preventive maintenance to its substation that provides power to the town.
Send tips to mlayton@ncweeklies.com