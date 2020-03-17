Eastern North Carolina may finally be getting some attention. An interstate is planned for our area. It will travel the 213 miles connecting I-264 around Raleigh to I-64 and I-464 in Chesapeake, VA.
Little old Perquimans County will then have something that even our largest state doesn’t have.
Our interstate system was the brain child of President Eisenhower; and, you thought the only thing he did was play golf in Augusta! Inspired by the Autobahn in Germany, he saw it as a way to improve troop movement. It has revolutionized all highway travel in the US.
As a pre-teen my wife moved from Norfolk to Key West with her father’s Navy assignment. It took them almost 4 days via US 17, A1A, and US 1. Thirty years later her two brothers made it straight through in around 15 hours, stopping only for gas and slowing for radar alerts.
It will be named I-87, because its southern terminus is between I-85 and I-95. I also read that the number has a rich historical connection to its route. The Roanoke colony was lost in 1587; Madison’s Virginia Plan, that established the nation’s form of government, was in 1787. NC State University was founded in 1887 and finally Norfolk’s Dominion Tower was built in 1987.
Sounds logical but my research showed there is already an I-87 in New York. Thinking each was unique, I contacted NC DOT and they said there are several duplicates throughout the country. As a matter of fact, there are currently four I-495s.
There was almost five, as our interstate was initially to be I-495. We will now share the number with the existing I-87 running from the Canadian border in Champlain south to the Bronx. Imagine that as a trivia question, “What does the Bronx and Perquimans County have in common”?
Given an unlimited supply of numbers why have duplications? DOT’s answer is that states don’t assign numbers, AASHTO does. This is the American Association of State Highways and Transportation Officials. It is a federal government bureau in Washington, DC, enough said.
I also learned it is estimated to cost $1 Billion and will take around 20 years to complete. It is currently not funded and has no time line. These are obviously estimates and subject to change, for better or worse.
The proposed route will generally follow US 64 to Williamston and then US 17 into Virginia. We have several sections that are already to Bureau of Public Roads standards. I am very interested; as I’m sure you are, about what will happen in Perquimans County.
I am not a highway engineer but I see “Trouble in River City” around the intersection of Harvey Point Road and 17. This is not to say its easy elsewhere; but, this area will present problems with costly and controversial solutions.
Cost and controversy are no strangers to us. We recently went through several months of having US 17 Business closed between Larry’s and the bypass for bridge replacement. Maybe it was the inconvenience, but it seemed to take a long time for a span that short. I’ve never replaced a bridge, so what do I know.
Then we have the S-Bridge. On second thought, let’s not go there. This is a column not a novel and you know the story anyhow.
However, I believe I-87 will be great for our area. I just hope I live to see it. My guess however is the dignitary that cuts the ribbon has yet to be potty trained. God bless and have a great day.