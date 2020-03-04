Rowell's Words: Hello March

Welcome to the month of March.
The fact that it’s named for Mars, the Roman god of war, should clue you why I call it the “Rogue Month”. To paraphrase Forrest Gump’s mom “It’s like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get”.
Weather wise, it has been described as a lamb and a lion in the same sentence. Trees are budding and flowers are blooming; but, you can wake up to snow and be in shorts and flip-flops in the afternoon.
Was Punxsutawney Phil right, or is that lion going to show up? Spring officially starts with the Vernal Equinox in mid-month, so we’ll see.
We can also look forward to the start of Daylight Savings Time on the 8th. Some like it and some don’t. My only problem is explaining it to our two cats.
Spring is not bad as they appreciate eating an hour earlier. They are cool with that. Falling back is a different note. They are not pleased with the wait and vocally share their displeasure.
My personal opinion is that there is still 24 hours in each day. I do like having the extra sunshine in the afternoon rather than morning. The best opinion is that of the wise old Indian that said “Only the white man can cut the bottom off his blanket, sew it to the top and think he has a bigger blanket”.
There is a lot of history and events ahead for the month. Julius Caesar should have been more attentive to the “Ides of March” warning he got on the way to work that day. He was stabbed to death outside the Senate by some disgruntle members. I guess they didn’t know about Articles of Impeachment back then.
In fairness, it must be said that Mars has a minor in agriculture in addition to his major in war. This is the time of year that farmers and gardeners spring into action preparing for the coming season. They look forward in anticipation of a bountiful harvest with a blessing of Mars and an assist from “The Farmer’s Almanac”.
Let’s not forget Mardi gras. This culminates with Fat Tuesday. This carnival is celebrated in many places, but closely associated with New Orleans. For many it will be a short night before preparing for Ash Wednesday’s imposition of ashes and the Lenten season ahead.
Lent is the holy 40 days leading to Easter. It is the time of preparation and reflection before Easter. Observers are following Jesus’ meditation in the wilderness prior to his crucifixion. It is one of the holiest seasons in Christian churches.
Some look forward to St. Patrick’s Day and “March Madness” as major events this month also. I have more on the subject than space allows; so, they will be covered later. Watch this space for coming attractions.
If you wish more reasons to celebrate March, try these. The 8th is National Potato Salad Day, celebrate Johnny Appleseed Day on the 11th, and the 21st is National Corndog Day. However, I’m partial to the 26th; it’s Make Up Your Own Holiday Day.
March 9th is also very special for me. That is the day we will celebrate the anniversary of my wonderful wife’s 21st birthday. Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and tolerant partner a person could have.
God bless and have a great day.