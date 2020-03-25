Rowell's Words: Welcome South Brother

Growing up in southern Virginia, my first exposure with Northerners was when they stopped for food and gas on their way to Florida. There was no interstate system and US 301 ran right down Main Street, one lane each way, bumper to bumper.
My first real contact was when one of Daddy’s army buddies visited on his way through. He seemed to be real nice after I got past the accent and Hawaiian shirt with Bermuda shorts and Ban Lon socks separated only by lily white knee caps.
I am sure my shirtless attire of bib overalls and bare feet fit his stereotype of southerners as well. That was my first impression of a “Yankee”.
I tried to find the origin of Yankee, but found no clear cut explanation. The most plausible one credits the Germans and Flemish use of “Jan Kaas”. It was their derogatory name for the Dutch; and since they pronounced their “J” as a “Y” it makes sense.
It was brought by the Dutch to New England but quickly spread through the north east. My bet is its migration south stopped in the mid 1860’s. The word was not well received south of the Mason-Dixon. As a matter of fact, this entire column would not go well with my late Great-Grandfather Turner, 3rd Virginia Infantry CSA. Sorry Sir, but times have changed.
Ironically today all Americans have come to be called “Yankees” or “Yanks” abroad. George M. Cohen had a lot to do with it in 1942 with his song “Yankee Doodle Dandy”. It gave patriotism a shot in the arm when we needed it.
Funny story, I’m told in World War II while stationed in England, the British soldiers said the Americans were “over paid, over sexed and over here”. The Yanks retaliated with “the Brits were under paid, under sexed, and under Eisenhower”. This caused a few pub brawls. All was forgiven and a united front in combat won the victory.
The rivalry that peaked with the Civil War over 150 years ago has now tamed to good hearted humor. Advances in communication and transportation have created a mix of culture unimagined generations ago. We move freely among states and regions as led by business or pleasure.
A pioneer radio and TV family in the Atlanta area has been on the air since 1948. Its call letters are WSB and stands for “Welcome South Brother”. I’ll bet today there are as many resettled Yankees there as Georgia Crackers.
In case you wondered about “Crackers” we are not talking about saltines. Early South Georgians raised cattle and became quite proficient in the use of a bull whip. Their Florida neighbors said they could really make it “crack”. “Crackers” was also used as the nickname of the Atlanta minor league baseball team before the Braves came to town.
We have found that our transplants are fine people. I count many special friends among them, even after such a rocky start with Sherman’s visit to the south.
I know I’m prejudice, but what’s not to like about the South. The climate is good, cost of living is reasonable, people are friendly, and the pace is relaxing. With a little bit of effort and time transplants love it as we do.
There is just one piece of advice for relocated northerners to help fit in and make lasting friendships. You obviously left there to come here, so now that you are here don’t try to make here there.
God bless and have a great day.