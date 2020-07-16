I’ll wager that I won’t get a single argument when I say that 2020 has been the worse year of our lives; and, it is a little more than half over.
Covid-19 has practically shut down the country, plus social unrest and rioting is trying to destroy it. We also have the mudslinging for November’s election as a coming attraction.
People are confused and wondering what is the cause of this upheaval. I’ll tell you. It is simply because this year ends in a zero. For me it started in 1950 with the war in Korea.
I was just a kid but remember people saying that Truman was “killing our boys” and communist were going to take over the world.
The “0” years that followed saw a broken arm, summer school to avoid failing, a trying year on a new job, a separation and divorce, unplanned relocation, family deaths, and countless long forgotten drama.
I don’t know if a zero ending year is the last year of a decade or first of the next. The only thing I am sure of is it they are a plague that pop up every ten years.
It is not just about me either. There have been eleven US presidents elected in a year ending with a “0”. Seven died in while in office. Three of which were assassinated. Reagan was later shot during his term but survived to finish his term.
A grenade was thrown at George W. Bush but it failed to explode. The other two that finished their term unscathed were Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe. History has yet to play out with the 2020 winner.
Scientists claim that the dinosaurs went extinct 66,000,000 years ago. That being said, the asteroid that hit the earth and did the dirty deed was in 65997980 BC, Another bad year ending in zero. You may disagree, but that’s my story and I’m sticking with it.
Ned Davis Research is a global provider of independent investment research. They are a well respected institution with approximately 1,100 institutional clients in over three dozen countries.
They have looked at data going back to 1896 as to how the S&P 500 has performed by year. NDR has found that the years ending in “0” are the worst ones as a group with a median loss of 6.6%.
Don’t ask me to explain this as I’m certainly not a financial wizard. I looked up the word “median” and it is a value separating the higher half from the lower half. That and “gain is good and loss is back” is the extent of my knowledge on the subject.
We are too late to do much for 2020; but, I propose an idea for 2030. Why don’t we skip it and go from December 31, 2029 to January 1, 2031? It’s your call.
I will either be dead or sitting in Shady Brook Farms with drool dropping off my chin, so I don’t care.
God bless and have a great day.