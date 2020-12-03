Rowell's Words: A Boondoggle

I ran across the word “boondoggle” recently. That is a funny word and sounds like the name of an Eastern European casserole dish or a maybe a breed of dogs. Actually, “It is a waste of time and money with the appearance of having value”.
That description is hot off the internet; and, we all know it must be true to be on the web. It is also a sterile version of how I would describe it. It usually masquerades in the form of a task force, committee meeting, or a conference call.
I closely associate a task force with a congressional junket. This sojourn includes an elected official with an entourage of family, friends, and staff going somewhere, on our tax dollar, to find out something that we are never told what they found out, or even what they were looking for.
As a rule, committees are about as successful. It has been said that a camel is a horse designed by a committee. I have been on many that called for travel and lodging for all to a central point for a meeting that usually ended with only a plan to have another meeting. The most positive thing I can remember about committee meetings is that there were usually donuts or sweet rolls provided.
The only edge I can give a conference call is that it doesn’t have the cost and travel of a committee meeting. At one point in my career there was one individual on my boss’s staff whose job was to sit in on conference calls. He did it every day, all day long. This was just in case something important would accidentally leak out. He was also a couple of fries short of a “Happy Meal”. I don’t know if that qualified him for the job or the job made him like that. I wasn’t there long enough to find out.
One of the best supervisors I ever had felt the same as I do about this. I probably get it from him. He believed that if you wanted something done right and done quickly pick the busiest person on your team and give them the task.
Since they were all ready busy, they would want to get if off their plate and go back to what they were previously doing. He only wanted one opinion, and he wanted it timely from someone he trusted.
The perfect example of a boondoggle was one I witnessed years ago. I was not a part of it, but close enough to see the results. Our company was faced with the effect of some potential federal regulations change. We formed a task force to study it and develop a position statement for the company.
A representative from each of the 16 divisions, 3 regions, and several corporate people were selected. These 25, or more, people traveled to a mountain resort in California. They meet for a week and after nearly 1,000 man hours and thousands of dollars of expenses they issued the following statement. “It is our position, at this time, to not take a position”. You can’t make this stuff up.
Again, it is worth repeating, a boondoggle is a waste of time and money with the appearance of having value. Finishing on a positive note; however, if you add adult beverages and tall tales to it, my “committee” and I “boondoggle” after every round of golf.
The results of these sessions are about as productive and meaningful as those in the government and business world.
God bless and have a great day.