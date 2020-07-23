Rowell's Words: A Point of View

We are blessed, or cursed, with the God given ability to look at an object or situation and make our own assessment.
Everyone can come away with an entirely different point of view, although we are looking at the very same thing. It’s a gift that can produce good or bad results.
A prime example is the old “glass is half full or empty” argument. If you see it as a good thing, you’ve got no problem. If it displeases you, pour in into a smaller glass and move on. I was second in line at a fast food place and it took the lady in front of me longer to order lunch than it would most people to buy a new car. Hey, you’re going to be hungry again in a few hours so why all the drama?
There are times a decision it is not a big deal and times it can be important. There were two companies in the early 20th century. They both made buggy whips and both were successful by producing a good product that was much in demand. Along came the automobile and things changed.
The first company looked at their product as something to get the horse moving. The second looked at theirs as something to get the buggy moving. The first kept making buggy whips while the other starting developing starter and ignition products for the combustion engine. Guess which company survived?
A friend recently passed on a couple of recent issues of The American Legion Magazine. There is a monthly section that features two differing points of view on current issues facing the country. A supporter expressed their opinion and an opponent did the same. I read both with an open mind and thought there were good points in each argument.
There is a word you don’t see often these days; and, it is compromise. Mr. Webster defines it as “A settlement of differences in which each side makes concessions”. Now that is a revolutionary thought. Often there can be a third choice that is available if those involved will put ego aside and talk.
We see it everywhere. I write this without knowing what else will be in this is issue of the Perquimans Weekly; but, I’ll wager it will have different points of view. This is not a problem unless we make it one.
I guess the best way to end my thought on different points of view is with my Lone Ranger story. He and Tonto were camping out on the trail once. The masked man woke up before dawn and looked at the sky overhead. It was a beautiful night.
He said, “Hey Tonto, are you awake? Look at that sky. It must be billions of brilliant stars shining up there. I think it’s absolutely beautiful. What does it look like to you?” Tonto grunted and said, “It looks like to me someone stole our tent during the night, Kemo Sabe”.
God bless and have a great day.