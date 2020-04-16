Rowell's Words: A Puzzlement

My wife and I attended a live performance of “The King and I” many years ago.
As a rule, I am a beer and brats guy at the ball park instead of wine and cheese at the theater. I must admit, however, that it was a very special evening.
The venue was good, the play was excellent, and Yul Brenner was, naturally, the King. It is a role he performed from 1951 to 1985 and will always be associated with. Ironically, the young lady that played Anna was not even born when he first starred in the musical.
At some point he is being tutored by Anna on the world outside of Siam. He can’t comprehend some things he is being told and shows his frustration in song. He sings “A Puzzlement”. I instantly became fascinated with the word, and use it often. For some unknown reason the occasion pops up a lot.
During this past winter I had occasion to have two puzzlements. Our HVAC went out and we went several days shivering while waiting for a part. I had to wonder why it always fails in the cold of winter or heat of summer. Why does it never go out in the spring or fall?
It also troubled me as to why 62° is comfortable outdoors but not indoors. Shorts and short sleeves are the order of the day outside, but inside I am bundled up like little brother Randy on his way to school in “A Christmas Story”.
I think the difference between puzzlement and a dilemma is their importance. A dilemma is “Do I make the repairs on my old car or do I buy a new one? A puzzlement would be “Why do they sell hot dogs in packs of ten and buns in packs of eight?”
Our world is full of puzzlements that I can’t wrap my head around. Is it just me or is there a valid reason why we need to go to an expensive stylist to get the “natural” look? Why do people say “heads up” when they want you to duck? Also, why do we press harder when we know the batteries are weak? When driving did you ever turn the radio down so you could see better?
As a young adult, I worked hard to afford a nice house, color TV, and a comfortable recliner. So what did I do on Saturdays; I went into the woods and sat on a deer stand in the cold freezing rain. My last hunting trip, while shivering and eating cold potted meat, I asked myself “Why am I doing this?”
God has a sense of humor. I think he laughs at our puzzlements and is proud when we learn the difference between them and dilemmas. As Kenny Rogers sang “You got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, and know when to run”.
I close with the story of the man who noticed whenever his wife cooked a roast she would cut off the end before putting it in the pan. When questioned she replied that it was something her mom always did.
At the next visit to Mom’s he asked the same question and she said she did it because her mother did it. So a trip to Grandma’s was in order. Grandma replied “I did it so it would fit in the pan”.
God bless and have a nice day.