This week we finally went out without ending at the doctor’s office.
OK, it was just to Food Lion, but you would have thought we were heading to Disneyworld. It was not my idea, but the cats were out of food and my sweetie was out of patience. She needed other human contact to balance my radiant personality.
She got her breath of fresh air and the cats got more food. Beyond that, the trip made a couple of impressions on me.
First, I have to say that I’m impressed with what Food Lion has done to keep people supplied as best they can. You can find enough necessities to get through. There are shortages; however, they cannot stock what they are not shipped. Our greed and hording doesn’t help either.
They have restricted routing and check outs to minimize contact. One door is for entering and the other is for exiting. All aisles are one-way so parties can distance themselves and not cross paths. The rest is up to us.
I was impressed with the shoppers. They seem to take the inconveniences in stride and would guess that 80% to 90% of patrons wore masks. My wife and I wore ours. We have some that were made for us by our friend and neighbor. Thank you for your good work and gift. It takes some getting used to it, but we are on it and doing our part.
Masks, now that the second thing that caught my attention. I understand a mask can help restrict the exchange of COVID-19 between individuals.
Most people think that it will help keep germs out, and it certainly can’t hurt; when in truth, it actually keeps you from transmitting the virus to others. You may not be sick but you could be a carrier.
I buy all that; but, what really got the gerbil spinning the wheel in my head is that the other reason for a mask is to not be recognized. We wore our masks and met several friends. I had no trouble recognizing them, nor them us. Are we that observant or do some others have slow or dead gerbils.
I remember watching Superman as a youngster. It took me minutes to figure out that Clark Kent was Superman. I was barely potty trained and could not yet recite my ABC’s but Clark’s flimsy disguise of glasses was nothing. It’s been almost 70 years on TV and Lois Lane, Jimmy Olson and Perry White still haven’t got it.
There was also Zorro. He was another with double identity. He was created by the writer Johnston McCulley to be the son of the richest landowner in early Southern California. Don Diego Vega, his social name, was well known by all. When need arouse he became the social justice fighter Zorro. Simply by adding a cap and mask that only covered his eyes he became a swash buckling hero that none could recognize.
Don’t forget The Lone Ranger and Batman. There are two more that only wore a small mask around their eyes. Their skimpy mask completely fooled everyone.
Once, I remember a bank robber who wore the perfect mask that did the job intended. His only mistake was to write the hold-up note on the back of his electric bill.
In closing, I must salute the real heroes behind the masks; doctors, nurses, police, fire, EMT’s, and countess others that expose themselves for us daily. Through our unity we will persevere. God bless and have a great day.