Rowell's Words: Dinner on the Grounds

This hot August weather reminds me of growing up in rural Virginia.
We were members of a small country church and, though having services year round, the third week in August was our Super Bowl and World Series all rolled into one. It began on Sunday with a morning service and an afternoon service with dinner on the grounds in between. It was the start of “Revival Week”.
Our Pastor would preach the morning sermon and we would have a visiting pastor give the afternoon. Both services would be packed as it was a gathering of our entire community and homecoming for those that had since left the area.
Men of the Church would gather at midnight on Saturday and slow cook the Chicken Muddle in a big black pot over an open fire. The fire had to be maintained at a certain heat and the muddle had to be constantly stirred so it wouldn’t burn.
In most areas this concoction is called “Brunswick Stew” and its origin has been debated for ages by both Brunswick County, VA, and Brunswick, GA. We called it “Chicken Muddle” and none have come forward to discredit our claim.
Around 6 AM the men would let the fire die out and cover to keep debris and animals out, plus allow it to simmer. They would go home for a quick nap and dress for services. The ladies would bring ham, chicken, vegetables and desserts to feed the flock.
We are not talking about Popeye’s Chicken but real country fried chicken, with garden fresh vegetables, and homemade cakes and pies. This was washed down with the best sweet tea you have ever tasted.
Sunday kicked off a week long revival. There would be services each night, Monday through Friday, with the visiting pastor delivering the sermon. I don’t know where we would get these guys, but I do know what we looked for.
First, they had to be big eaters. Their use of the holy word was matched only by their skill with a knife and fork. In addition to dinner at Church on Sunday, they would be invited to eat with a different family each evening prior to the service. They also had to be loud and long. I suppose being loud kept us awake during their lengthy sermon.
The last requirement was finishing with an altar call while singing the hymn “Just as I am”. I looked forward to this since it meant we were nearing the end. I said nearing the end as we always had to sing the last verse at least 8 or 10 more times in hopes of getting just one more soul to come up for the altar call.
Remember this all took place in hot and humid August in a building without air conditioning. The windows would be opened to catch a non-existing breeze, but they only let in bugs that were attracted by the lights. They did their part adding to my misery. I was an active youngster then and this week seemed a month long.
As I write this today I am retired, get Social Security, a member of AARP, and have gray hair. I look back through different eyes now and see how fortunate I was to have that exposure back then. We could certainly use some of it now. God bless and have a great day.