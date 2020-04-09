Rowell's Words: Easter Sunday 2020

This will certainly be an Easter we will not forget.
We’ll miss the largest crowd of the Church year dressed in their spring finery, the Easter Lilies, and voices bouncing praises and “Alleluias” off the rafters.
I trust we, each in our own way, will still celebrate Easter on this most holy day of the Christian community. It recognizes our gift of an eternal spiritual life from a forgiving God. Easter Sunday has always been a big event in my life, and this year it’s even more special as it falls on my birthday.
This gives me cause to appreciate both the promise of an eternal spiritual life but also the gift of a physical life. There have been lots of people impacting my life; but, I would like to mention a few that were monumental. I would not be here without them. Please bear with me as I use this platform for a personal moment to remember them.
It was in Franklin, VA. that I took my first breath and got a whiff of the local paper mill. My grandfather, an employee, always said “It smells like money”.
My father, William Sr., was not at my birth. He was in England preparing to invade France. He was a member of “The Greatest Generation” and served bravely from 1941 until 1945. He was late coming into my life but made up for lost time.
As a kid, I was called “Little Bill” by everyone and I hated it. I would now be honored if called that once more.
I spoke of my maternal grandfather earlier. Thomas Newsome was the male figure in my life until my father’s return. He literally saved my life. I was anemic from birth and only getting worse. Nothing they tried helped and Granddaddy ran out of patience.
The hospital would not release me so he physically took me out. Legally, they could have had him arrested, but didn’t. Once his mind was made up, you had to get on board, get out of the way, or get run over. He always was a stubborn “old cuss”, but my special one.
He took me to Norfolk General Hospital. Here I met my next hero, Dr. John O. Rydeen. He saved my life. I was too ill and young to know the details but whatever he did worked. I’ve once tried to find him on the internet; but, the best I could do was to see him listed as a predeceased brother in his sister’s 2008 obituary. A belated thank you Dr. Rydeen. I owe you.
Before heading to Norfolk and several follow up trips, Mr. Crawley Duck came into the picture. Mr. Duck ran a store, and sold Granddaddy black market gas to get us back and forth. I don’t know if Crawley Duck did it for profit or mercy, but I owe him anyway. He passed away in 1958 and I’m sure he and God have had that conversation.
Last, but certainly not least, there was my mother. Nellie was a wonderful woman and devoted mother. Sadly, she passed away when I very young. I was robbed of a lot of memories but those I have are fond. I know she has been behind the scenes influencing me over the years.
These five gave me life and/or saved it. They are all gone now; but, I have not forgotten them. Thanks for listening. God bless and have a great day.