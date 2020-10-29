Rowell's Words: Going Home Again

I grew up in an old country farm house. It was in a grove of big oak trees that provided shade and a nice breeze in the heat of summer.
Daddy would bring a load of sand from the creek bank each summer and dump under a tree for me. I spent countless hours digging with a spoon making roads, mountains, and “toad houses”. I’m sure there are still old army men and spoons buried there.
We were not very far off the state road and I remember watching cars pass and wonder where they were heading and wishing I was going too. Here I was just digging in the dirt and people were passing by going to strange and exciting places. I was jealous.
Fast forward about 30 years to a time when there was no longer sand under the old oak tree and I was an adult responsible for a district that stretched from the West Virginia line east to Fredericksburg VA. I was on the road constantly and under a lot of pressure for results.
I remember once being in Appomattox, VA, on a big project. This was where Lee surrendered to Grant in 1865 and, on that particular day, I was ready to throw in the towel myself. I was driving down a secondary road in the county with a thousand thoughts in my head. I came upon a house just off the road and guess what?
There was a small boy in the shade of a tree with a spoon digging in the dirt! We made eye contact and I thought how I wished it were possible to change places. There was no doubt in my mind he looked at me with the same thought.
I later read a story about an airline pilot that on a certain route would drop down slightly and bank a little while staying within the flight plan. The second officer thought nothing of it at first but when he repeated the maneuver at the same location he questioned the captain. The captain answered by asking if he noticed the bend in the river at that point.
When his second officer nodded, the captain said “There is a big rock in that bend and as a kid I would sit there and fish. When a plane would fly over I would look up and wish I was flying it. I now look down and wish I was sitting there fishing!”
Human nature is strange. Regardless of where we are or what we have, we look back to a different time or place. We remember the joys of that moment in time. The passing of years enhances the good times, but has a tendency to erase the bad. We don’t think of the chores or the homework we were neglecting and dreading at the time.
In 1934 fellow Tar Heel Thomas Wolfe titled a book “You can’t go home again”. I’ve never read the book but can certainly relate to its title. There is no power strong enough to physically take you back to a time long passed. There is, however, nothing that can keep one from mentally returning as necessary for a therapeutic cleansing.
I would recommend it periodically. Now if you will pardon me, I’m going to snitch one of my wife’s spoons and head outside. God bless and have a great day.